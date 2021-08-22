TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the The Esports Club: BGMI Invitational Season 1 concluded. After five matches packed with action, which kept viewers on the edge of their seats, Reckoning Esports emerged as the table toppers with 141 points and 60 finishes.

Following them was TSM FTX, who also played exceptionally well throughout the day to secure 122 points and 55 finishes. Skylightz Gaming notched third place with 114 points and 49 eliminations.

TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1 Day 2

The TEC BGMI Invitational overall standings after Day 2 (top 10)

The second day started with the first match in Miramar. The Chicken Dinner was secured by Marcos Gaming, who got five eliminations. Following them in second place was ForceOne x LegStump Esports, who also had a good round with three kills.

Skylighftz Gaming finished third in this match with nine frags to their name.

The TEC BGMI Invitational overall standings after Day 2 (bottom 10)

The second match was played on Erangel and won by a dominant Reckoning Esports. The team popped off in this match, notching a whooping 17 kills. Skylightz Gaming maintained its consistency and secured the second spot with five frags, while TSM FTX finished third with three frags.

The third and fourth matches of the day were played on Miramar and Erangel. TSM FTX and Chemin Esports won them, respectively, with 11 and 17 kills to their tally. The former asserted their dominance in the tournament, claiming their third Chicken Dinner, while Chemin Esports had a big fourth match which helped them climb the overall points table.

The fifth and the final game was played in Miramar. Reckoning Esports notched the Chicken Dinner with 12 finishes. Revenant Esports also played quite well to secure ten frags to their name. OR Esports finished third to improve their position in the points table slightly.

With just two days and ten matches to go, teams will need to buckle up and put forth their best showing for a chance to finish at the podium in this BGMI tournament. The upcoming days promise to provide riveting action to the viewers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer