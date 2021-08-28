TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1 day 3 overall standings 

The third and penultimate day of the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 1 came to an end. The tournament started after a brief hiatus of five days. After an intense battle of five matches between the 20 invited teams, Reckoning Esports maintained its top spot with 189 points and 76 finishes. Following them in second place was TSM FTX, which also performed quite well today by securing 182 with 85 eliminations.

The third spot went to Skylightz Gaming, which performed extraordinarily well, achieving 173 points and 61 finishes.

TEC BGMI Invitational season 1 day 3:

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Revenant Esports with seven frags. Galaxy Racer also performed quite well in this match by securing a second-place finish with eight frags. Red Owl Gaming managed third place in this match with eight frags as well.

The second match of the day was played on the desert map of Miramar. Blind Esports claimed victory in this game with seven finishes. Marcos Gaming managed to secure its way to second place in this match with seven frags while Team XO secured the third spot with six frags.

The third and fourth matches of the day were again played on Erangel and Miramar, respectively. The chicken dinner in these matches was claimed by IYD x Team Tamilas, with 13 and 16 finishes to their respective names. The chicken dinner in the third match hardly helped IYD's cause as they had performed poorly in matches prior to this; however, TSM FTX regained the second spot with the chicken dinner in the fourth match.

The fifth and final match of the day played on Erangel was won by Skylightz Gaming with six finishes. This win helped them climb to the second spot in the overall leaderboards. 8Bit secured second place in this match with eight frags, while table-toppers Reckoning Esports managed third place with eight finishes as well.

TEC BGMI Invitational season 1 features a prize pool of 5 Lakhs INR (Image via TEC Twitter)

With just one day and five matches to go, the teams at the bottom of the points table will be going all in as they won't be in contention for the prize pool. Teams at the top, however, will be looking to play patiently and secure maximum victories in the remaining matches of the TEC BGMI Invitational.

