"Technoblade never dies" - YouTube pays tribute to Minecraft legend Technoblade, fans share their love

YouTube has uploaded a tribute video on the occasion of Alex "Technoblade's" 9th year anniversary on the platform. The late YouTuber tragically passed away after succumbing to sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that spreads across one's body. Since passing away, the late YouTuber's father has uploaded two videos (one with fellow Minecrafter Dream) where he talks about his son.

Celebrating his incredible achievements, YouTube posted a video yesterday remembering the internet personality's legacy on the occasion of his channel being nine years old on the platform. In addition to recognizing his accomplishments, the video was also a fundraiser for the SFA (Sarcoma Foundation of America). The eponymous phrase included:

"Technoblade never dies"

YouTube celebrates Technoblade's incredible career, fans share their love

The video was uploaded to YouTube's official channel yesterday. Since its upload, the video has amassed over 3 million views as well as over 28K comments (at the time of writing).

In the eight-minute-long video, some of Technoblade's most celebrated moments were recalled and his origins revisited. Alex uploaded his first video on the Google-owned platform in October 2013.

YouTube also explored the source of the iconic "Technoblade never dies" phrase which was initially used by the YouTuber himself, alluding to the fact that it was difficult to kill him in-game.

The video also includes short segments from other creators such as Skeppy, MatthewBeam, and NattieForsyth. A brief recollection of Alex's epic 1v1 battle with Dream was also shown. The video was originally uploaded by popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast." For those wondering, Alex had claimed victory and the $100K prize money.

Fans shower their love on Technoblade

Alex is often considered to be among the most skilled Minecraft players within the community. By the time of his demise, he had surpassed an incredible figure of 15 million subscribers, making him one of the biggest Minecraft YouTubers.

Reacting to the latest tribute video by YouTube, fans shared their views through comments section. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans pour in their love to the late YouTuber (Image via YouTube)

Following YouTube's tribute video, MrBeast also shared a Minecraft clip featuring Alex in a battle royale themed video. The video was recorded before Alex's untimely demise and has already garnered over 3.5 million views in a short span of time. The late YouTuber's father had encouraged MrBeast to post it on the occasion of his channel completing nine years on the platform.

Similar to YouTube's tribute video, all proceeds from Jimmy's upload will go directly to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes