Technoblade tribute: How Elon Musk, Minecraft launcher, Dream, TommyInnit, and others paid tribute to the legendary YouTuber

Alex "Technoblade," a popular Minecraft streamer who was known for his humorous livestreams, passed away after an extended battle against stage 4 cancer at the age of 23 on June 30. His father, who posted an emotional video on his official YouTube channel on July 1, delivered the devastating news to the public.

As one can already imagine, millions of fans, followers, creators, and popular internet personalities chimed in to express their sadness and grief over the tragic news.

Taking to their preferred platforms, many high-profile creators and popular personalities, such as Elon Musk, Minecraft, Dream, TommyInnit, Skeppy, Pokimane, and many more, addressed Technoblade's battle against cancer and how the Minecraft legend had inspired millions with his sheer dedication and passion for gaming.

Popular personalities mourn Minecraft sensation Technoblade's unfortunate demise

Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke his week-long hiatus on Twitter as he paid tribute to the Minecraft YouTuber, Technoblade. Calling cancer an absurd piece of literal garbage, the business magnate posted an image on his official Twitter account hours after the tragic news of death surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, the official Minecraft Twitter account dropped a heartfelt statement noting that the YouTuber will be deeply missed. Appreciating Technoblande for the amount of love he brought to their community, Minecraft posted the tweet below.

Minecraft @Minecraft 🗡️ We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly.🗡️ We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️

That's not all; the popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream discussed the streamer's battle against cancer, sending his condolences to his family and appreciating him for his unparalleled gameplay skills. In a YouTube post, Dream expressed how the unfortunate news broke his heart.

He further mentioned that life is short, and people must stick together in difficult times and hold on to their loved ones no matter what. Finally, he mentioned how the 23-year-old YouTuber motivated him to do better on both the personal as well as the professional front. He also spoke about how Technoblade inspired and changed his life on so many different levels.

Another prominent name from the Minecraft community, Skeppy prepared an entire YouTube video to pay tribute to his close friend Technoblade. He even shared his first interaction with the Minecraft legend and how he'd managed to get invited to his party while playing Skywars.

Thomas "TommyInnit," another popular creator from the Minecraft space, shared a heartwarming note revealing his memories and journey from being a die-hard fan to an extremely close friend of the legendary streamer.

Apart from the Minecraft community, even Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" joined in to pay her tribute to the creator.

Along with creators and other popular names, millions of fans sent their condolences with heavy hearts and appreciated the creator for his impressive run in the streaming space and for everything he gave the community. Evidently, the heartbreaking news has shocked millions.

