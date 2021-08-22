Teddy’s monster Ezreal play helps T1 secure a spot in League of Legends World Championship 2021

T1 has officially qualified for the League of Legends World Championship 2021, after securing a spot in the finals of LCK Summer Split 2021.

T1 missed out on the League of Legends World Championships in 2020, after losing to Gen.G 3–0. It was a massive defeat for the team and quite a heartbreak for this iconic squad. However, the team seemed to regain their form in the summer of 2021 as they took revenge against Gen.G with a dominating 3–1 victory in the playoffs of LCK. And this time, it was not Faker who was the hero, even though he had a massive game in the finals.

[2021 #LCK Summer Playoffs Round 2 vs GEN]



월즈 진출을 확정 지었습니다.

생전에 금일 생일이신 김원철 님에게 오늘의 승리를 바칩니다.



We grabbed our ticket to Worlds.

Our win today is dedicated to John Kim, whose birthday would have been today.#T1WIN #T1Fighting #OneT1 pic.twitter.com/V3zQi1oZQh — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) August 22, 2021

Teddy, the adc of T1, played some of his best League of Legends of all time to make sure Gen.G did not stand a chance.

T1 outclass Gen.G in LCK semifinals to book a spot at the League of Legends World Championship

The first game between Gen.G and T1 in the semifinals went quite poorly. Faker’s Irelia did not work out well and T1 ended up getting dominated by Gen.G. However, T1 recovered quite well in the second match as Faker picked up Ryze and banned all champions that Bdd was comfortable with. T1 played quite smartly as they managed to tie the series 1–1.

However, it was from the third match on where Teddy started to show up in style. He was given Jinx, which was not his comfort pick. Teddy’s last win with Jinx was in 2018, and since then, he has performed quite poorly with this champion. In 2021, he did not win a single game with Jinx and had a total of three kills in three games.

He showed up big for this match, however, as both Teddy and Keria joined hands to outclass the whole of Gen.G. Keria’s Braum managed to block everything that Aphelios and Thresh threw at them, which gave Teddy free reign.

Behind Fountain Turret Teddy, T1 takes game 4 and the series!



WELCOME TO #LCK FINALS, T1! pic.twitter.com/wzd5ghx1p8 — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) August 22, 2021

But in the fourth and final game of the series, where Teddy picked Ezreal, Gen.G had no chance. Teddy has been monstrous with this champion over the course of the year. Gen.G picked a dive-heavy draft with Yasuo, Diana and Camille on the team. However, with Ezreal, Teddy was able to kite through everything and wiped out the entire enemy team single-handedly. He went 1v4 and came out on top in two different scenarios.

T1 not only booked his team a place at the League of Legends World Championship 2021, they will now face DK in the finals of LCK.

