Watch: Teenager solves Rubik's Cube in 3.97 seconds, breaks record on camera

The world record for the fastest ever solved Rubik's Cube on camera was broken today at the Rubik's World Cube Association European Championship. Tymon Kolasiński, a Polish teenager, broke the record on WCA's stream of the 2022 European Championship, solving it in 3.97 seconds.

The moment marked the third time in history that a cube was solved in under four seconds and the first time in European history. The other sub-four times were recorded in North America and Asia, but none were done on camera.

The crowd at the venue erupted into applause for Tymon, as other competitors came up to congratulate him on breaking the record. The announcer acknowledged that he had just accomplished a remarkable feat:

"It's the first sub-four on camera! Everyone is up on their feet!"

The World Cube Association is currently hosting 2022's European Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark. Competitors from across Europe have gathered to compete and determine who's best at solving a Rubik's Cube.

With that being said, the record for the fastest 3x3x3 cube solve on camera was broken today.

Tymon Kolasiński is a teenager from Poland who's been on the WCA circuit for a while now. Going into the 2022 European Championship, he held the Continental record for fastest 3x3x3 cube solve time at 4.11 seconds. Today, he posted a 3.97 time in his first attempt, shattering his previous personal best as well as the world record for fastest documented solve on camera.

The crowd erupted in applause for Tymon, with other competitors coming up to congratulate him on the record. Although it was the first time an attempt below four seconds was recorded on camera, it only ranks third overall for the world record.

It was the first solve below four seconds in European Continental history, with North America and Asia holding the other two fastest times. The world record still stands at 3.47 seconds and was set in 2018.

After viewers and contestants at the venue congratulated Tymon on his big achievement, he went back to work, setting a few more national and continental records on the 7x7x7 Rubik's Cube. Suffice to say, he's got a few more achievements in his sights.

