Teeqo set to announce a "big update" regarding his future following FaZe Clan crypto scam

Teeqo was one of the three FaZe members who were suspended by the organization after their involvement in the 'Save the Kids' cryptocurrency scam. The streamer has since returned to streaming on Twitch separately, but he has made it known that he is still strongly attached to FaZe Clan.

Me looking at all new FaZe members pic.twitter.com/SYWOlt1E6g — Teeqo (@Teeqo) August 27, 2021

However, in a recent post on Twitter, the suspended FaZe star revealed that he had some big announcements regarding his future, and would announce them on Friday, September 10.

Big announcement this Friday!!!

All I can really ask is that, whatever my decision is moving forward, whatever the next chapter is, wherever I may end up… that you understand & support me no matter what.



Love to all 💙

- Teeqo — Teeqo (@Teeqo) September 8, 2021

Former FaZe star Teeqo asks his fans to "support [him] no matter what"

In his tweet, Teeqo has been rather cryptic about his future plans, not even revealing a simple hint as to what could be next for him. However, the community has several theories.

faze teeqo back? — LG Joji (@jojiFN) September 8, 2021

Pretty sure we all know you’re going back to faze clan — D4nkest (@D4nkestSkillAur) September 8, 2021

This sounds like no more faze teeqo which sucks but i definitely support u — M_Kahuna (@M_Kahuna) September 8, 2021

100T teeqo or faze teeqo, like this tweet to lock in the prediction — Healer 😼 🏳️‍🌈 (@HeaIerr) September 8, 2021

The way Teeqo has worded the tweet, it really does sound like this is the end of his journey with FaZe Clan. However, as some fans pointed out, Teeqo makes an appearance at the end of FaZe Clan's latest video, so there is a possibility of his return.

Most hints point at a reunion between FaZe Clan and Teeqo, however, nothing can be confirmed until there is an actual announcement. Thankfully, the wait will not be long, since Teeqo will announce the updates regarding his future tomorrow itself.

Why was Teeqo suspended from FaZe Clan?

Teeqo, along with other members of FaZe Clan, were embroiled in a cryptocurrency scam known as the 'Save the Kids' token. However, the name of the token as well as the logo was eerily similar to that of the non-profit organization Save the Kids Foundation, which did not sit well with people.

After the scandal was exposed, Teeqo was adamant about his innocence, saying that he did not actually work on the coin. However, since the situation was still unclear, FaZe saw fit to suspend Teeqo till matters became clearer. Teeqo announced his departure from streaming altogether. Later on, he took to YouTube to explain his side of the story and prove his innocence.

The future does not seem too bleak for the 27-year-old streamer. If not FaZe Clan, Teeqo can create an amazing future for himself with any other popular organization, since he has built quite a reputation for himself. With over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 460K followers on his newly made Twitch channel, Teeqo will be a prized asset wherever he ends up.

