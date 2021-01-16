Tekken character trends on Twitter as people misspell "Martial Law"

Some Americans have been calling upon the Tekken character, Marshall Law, to help restore order to the United States. However, this has led to quite the conundrum on Twitter.

ppl tweeting about Marshall Law again. pic.twitter.com/t7ieLQ3Ta1 — Perfect Legend🐝 (@PerfectLegend) January 15, 2021

Marshall Law is perhaps one of the more comical, albeit common, mix-ups among those who find English spelling a frustrating and arbitrary process. Despite the many pleas for assistance, the Tekken character will likely not be available to answer these desperate cries for help.

Tips to help distinguish Tekken from military control

Marshall Law is a Tekken character inspired by the greatest film martial artist. He is a skilled fighter, if a little overconfident, talented chef, hard working father, loyal friend, and an oppressively strong rush-down character.

Martial law is when a government uses its military to enforce laws within a region, often in response to an uprising or state of lawlessness. It is usually used by authoritarian or oppressive regimes to enforce unpopular or undemocratic control on an unwilling populace, although this is not always the case. Occasionally, martial law is the only way for even the most well meaning of states to restore order.

(Image via @MarshallChina on Twitter) A handy reminder

Needless to say, telling them apart can be quite difficult. To help, ask whether or not it resembles Bruce Lee. If the answer is yes, then it’s probably the Tekken character. If not, it’s probably military control over a region.

Marshall Law is trending glad to see the Tekken fandom is rising from the grave pic.twitter.com/xhytAbeo9I — sabo hand holder (@keigosimp) January 15, 2021

fuck it i'm declaring marshall law pic.twitter.com/dnWCMATuqF — art criminal (@artboypolitico) January 15, 2021

I too would like to bring Marshall Law to this country pic.twitter.com/mwNwtKaer6 — Malcolm 10X (@unc1374c0) January 15, 2021

This topic is a lot more complicated than it seems. Okay, so sometimes people look like other people, and sometimes people create characters based on real people. Bruce Lee was easily one of the most influential martial artists to ever live, and Tekken isn’t alone in creating a tribute character for Bruce Lee. Lee’s image has been recreated in almost every major fighting game to date.

Tekken has Marshall Law, of course, but this image can be found in the likes of Fei Long in Street Fighter and Jann Lee in Dead or Alive. Bruce Lee’s iconic screams are also present in Mortal Kombat’s Liu Kang or World Heroes’ Kim Dragon.

Even now, decades after Lee’s tragic and untimely death, The Dragon lives on in the fighting game community. The art he created and shared during his brief time on screen has inspired millions across fields as varied as cinema, gaming, and even martial arts.