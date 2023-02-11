"Thank you so f***king much" - Mizkif addresses community after raising over $80K for Turkey-Syria earthquake fund

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" appears to have turned a leaf after raising over $80K for victims in Turkey. The southeastern European country and Syria were hit with a massive earthquake earlier this week, leaving tens of thousands dead or injured. On top of that, over 6K buildings and structures have collapsed due to massive tremors, leaving the country in need of aid.

Mizkif, who has been under the cosh for the past few months over several controversies, managed to garner wholesome and positive remarks from the community after his charitable gesture that will go a long way in helping the earthquake victims. Upon accomplishing the milestone, Matthew said:

"Thank you so f***king much"

Mizkif charitable gesture garners many positive comments, community reacts

Mizkif has been subject to much debate over the past few months due to his alleged involvement with a sexual assault cover-up ploy and sending texts that included racial slurs. But of late, he appears to have taken a more modest route.

His most recent stream, which was uploaded yesterday (February 10, 2023), managed to amass a total of $80,799 for victims of the recent earthquake recorded in Turkey and Syria. After reaching the figure, the streamer stated:

"Eighty thousand dollars from the Mizkids are going to Turkey and Syria chat. Thank you so f**king much for that; seriously, thank you, thank you, thank you. Shout out to Malena (Tudi), Brit, ExtraEmily, for all coming on my stream and sh*t."

(Timestamp: 26:15:59)

Mentioning more names, he added:

"Yeah, good stuff. I'm proud of you chat, we helped out. Bonnie, Alinity, a lot. I will see you guys tomorrow."

"Great stream and contribution from Miz and the community" - What the internet said

Despite being under scrutiny, Mizkif's recent charitable stream managed to garner a lot of positive comments. The clip was shared to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which has already recorded over 400 comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

What have other streamers contributed?

Regardless of the slew of controversies and dramas, Twitch can often be a platform to perform many altruistic acts. Among the prime figures who have been helping the victims with funds include Hasan "HasanAbi," a Turkish-American Twitch streamer and political commentator.

So far, his fundraiser has managed to garner over $1.2 million for the earthquake victims. Aside from Hasan, creators such as IShowSpeed, Ludwig, Ethan Klein, Valkyrae, and Jacksepticeye have all chipped in with considerable amounts of money.

The link to the soft-giving page can be found here.

