"That casting was perfect" - Fans left stunned as Twitch streamer shows off incredible Dark Souls speedrun trick during AGDQ 2024

AGDQ 2024 has been an incredible experience, and Twitch streamer Regole only made it better with expert Dark Souls gameplay. Between this and commentator Ashewyn, this clip blew fans' minds about how much two people can know and understand about Dark Souls.

Others were simply impressed with how far the speedrunning strategies have come for one of the greatest Souls games. Between the live chat and LiveStreamFails subReddit, many were in awe.

While Twitch streamer Regole's gameplay was impressive, many were simply amazed by Ashewyn and her ability to give such a huge amount of information about what was going on on-screen at the pace at which she did:

"That casting was perfect.”

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Twitch streamer Regole and commentator Ashewyn demonstrate incredible Dark Souls knowledge

(Clip begins at 6:58:03)

During AGDQ 2024, Twitch streamer Regole was one of many content creators who showed up to demonstrate incredible skill; in this instance, it was Dark Souls. While playing an Any% No Wrong Warp run, an incredibly intricate duplication trick was shown off. Fans were equally impressed with this content creator and Ashwynn as she explained everything that was going on:

“The way that works is he's going to inject the negative quantity into the drop menu of the Twinkling Titanite, drop -9 Twinkling Titanite which actually gives us a positive number of them and that results in 8 Twinkling Titanite which he's going to use to upgrade the Black Knight Halberd along with the 2 Twinkling Titanite he's already picked up.”

It was awe-inspiring to see someone rattle off so much important information about a complex trick in Dark Souls like the Twitch streamer’s commentator couch did. Overall, fans were both impressed by the skill and the ability to commentate on it at such a swift speed.

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some people were simply confused about what was going on, noticing the brightness of the game changed. However, one user would explain what was happening in more detail, at least from their perspective. One netizen was baffled that the settings menu would need an explanation, thanks to speedrun tech.

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Others were quickly stumped, mostly thanks to the phrase “prompt swap.” It’s a type of trick not seen across many games, it would appear. However, one Redditor would offer Google’s explanation of what the Twitch streamer did, with less jargon from the game itself.

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/usettings from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Netizens were also impressed with just how far the speedrunning scene of a game like Dark Souls has come over the years. From the earliest Japanese Twitch streamers to here at AGDQ 2024, the game has certainly come a long way.

Dark Souls and the Soulslike genre continue to be the more popular genres in video games right now. The year 2024 has a wide assortment of Soulslike titles on the way for gamers to try their hand at.