"That was insanely dark!" HasanAbi asks fitness buff and cosplayer Leanbeefpatty about what scares her

During Hasan “HasanAbi”’s latest Twitch stream, he interviewed popular fitness buff and cosplayer Patricia “Leanbeefpatty.” While discussing various things with her and Bradley Martyn, the topic of fear came up. The streamer asked the cosplayer what she feared, and she took it to an incredibly real place without hesitation.

She would bring up the one thing that terrified her, and judging by HasanAbi’s reaction, he was not expecting that sort of response.

“That was insanely dark, dude! What the f**k?”

The twitch interview between HasanAbi and Leanbeefpatty got dark fast

Leanbeefpatty is a TikTok content creator and cosplayer, with 4M+ followers on the platform and 100K+ on Twitter. Well-known for her fitness content and excellent costumes, she recently sat down with HasanAbi and Bradley Martyn to discuss several topics; however, they eventually took to speaking about fear.

“What else, what else. I dunno, what scares you?”

Instead of giving a simple answer like an animal, or a type of person, Leanbeefpatty immediately spoke about existential dread and what she fears the most.

“Um, the only thing that really scares me is hitting the last stage of your life, and looking back on it, and being unsatisfied or disappointed. That’s it. Nothing else, really.”

Existential dread, or the fear of thinking one’s life was a waste, is certainly something people often grapple with mentally. Leanbeefpatty put it out there without hesitation, which seemed to shock HasanAbi.

“That was insanely dark, dude! What the f**k? What the f**k? I thought you were gonna say like, spiders! What the f**k was that?

Bradley and Leanbeefpatty said that this was something they had previously discussed on another podcast. It was clear from HasanAbi’s response that he was expecting something else. The Twitch streamer said he was now stuck worrying about existential dread, thanks to Leanbeefpatty’s answer.

Reddit commentary discusses growing old and existential dread

While many LiveStreamFails threads devolve into name-calling and insults, this was different. Many looked back on their relationships with their parents and seemed to think hard about existential dread. Some spoke about the song named after Leanbeefpatty, referenced after this clip, but most just looked back on somber moments.

Instead of snark and insults, this thread was filled with somber moments and self-reflection (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Several people spoke about their parents growing old, with one Redditor stating that they didn’t expect to talk about very real topics like this in an LSF thread. It’s normally a place where people say terrible things about live streamers and content creators.

Other users talked about how they wished they had better relationships with their parents and regret reflecting on their time with them. It was a very somber thread, thanks to this HasanAbi clip.

Some Redditors talked about their parents and how there isn't enough time (Image via Reddit)

Some would focus on their parents and how unpleasant or miserable things were. Several Redditors in this thread lost their parents at an early age or about to, considering health and dietary issues.

While not everyone was upset about the pending loss of their parents, many did look back on life (Image via Reddit)

One comment stated they would feel relief when their parents pass due to growing up in an abusive household. It may not have been HasanAbi’s intention, but it created a moment of reflection and solidarity in the LiveStreamFails subReddit.

Though Hasan would eventually get things back on track in the livestream for a few moments, he seemed shaken by the content creator’s frank outlook on life and death.

