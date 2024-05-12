"That was just bad" - xQc reacts to Destiny's "deepfake" comment about QTCinderella amid his feud with Ludwig

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has chimed in on the recent feud between "Ludwig" Ahgren and Steven "Destiny." For those unaware, the two streamers clashed on May 11, 2024, when Slime, the host of The Yard Podcast and Ludwig's friend, made a comment about Destiny.

In response, the political commentator described Slime as "Ludwig's second generic white friend." In a follow-up tweet, Steven expressed his sentiments about Ahgren, saying he "tries as hard as possible to appeal to the widest set of people possible."

The content creators eventually brought up their significant others, with the 28-year-old asking Destiny, "How is your wife." In response, the permanently banned Twitch personality commented on Ahgren's girlfriend, Blaire "QTCinderella," by tweeting:

"Dw (Don't Worry), with the technology we have now, pretty sure we can all love her. Hey, maybe one day, they'll even be able to deepfake you a personality!"

During a livestream on May 12, 2024, xQc reacted to Destiny's aforementioned tweet, voicing his disagreement with the Nebraska native's actions.

He said:

"That (the streamer highlights Destiny's tweet) was odd, by the way. I think this is odd as f**k! Dude, chat, I like Destiny. I think Destiny is really good at roasting people or whatever. I think he makes, like, good (and) witty comebacks. I think that was just bad. That's just not it! That's not a hit at all."

How did Ludwig react to Destiny's comments amid recent beef?

Ludwig responded to the controversy during a livestream on May 11, 2024. While reviewing Destiny's tweets, the Mogul Money Live host expressed surprise that the Kick streamer brought him up during his tussle with Slime on X.

He said:

"What's he saying f**k me for? What?! What did I do?! Me and Slime are different people. He's an adult man. I'm friends with that adult man. But we are separate people! I thought it was just a little funny reply."

Timestamp: 00:18:05

Claiming that Destiny "got mean" with his subsequent tweets, Ahgren remarked:

"But then Destiny got like... kind of f**king mean. Because in reply to that, that's all I said... that's all I've said in this whole f**king thing. In reply to that, apparently that was a little too far, he replies with a picture of QT(Cinderella) when she was crying on stream. Right around that AI p**n scandal. Which is like, bro, what?! Insane! Why bring family into this?"

This is not the first time xQc has commented on Ludwig and Destiny's recent feud. During a livestream on May 11, 2024, Felix mocked Ahgren, saying he doesn't take sides.