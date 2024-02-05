"That looks so out of place and random": Viewers criticized the art inside Twitch streamers Knut and Mizkif's gym

Twitch streamer and bodybuilder Knut recently got a look at the gym he is building in collaboration with streamer Mizkif on ExtraEmily's IRL stream. The Norwegian bodybuilder was seen getting excited to watch the progress of the gym when he saw an artwork that he disliked. He claimed that the area was "ruined" due to the painting on the wall and seemed disappointed.

The clip of Knut reacting to the gym's artwork went viral on Reddit due to his reaction to the Kirby meme on the wall. Many members of the community reacted to the art, with one saying:

"That looks so out of place and random. Reminds me of a doctor's waiting room for kids."

"Oh my God, Ruined" - Knut reacts to the artwork on his and Mizkif's gym's wall

The bodybuilder previously expressed his wishes to own a gym in Austin, which came true after he collaborated with Mizkif to build a gym in Texas. On December 04, 2023, Mizkif announced that the gym would be open to public and that Knut, along with his channel subscribers, may even get their first month's fees waived.

At the time of the announcement, the two had also claimed that they would be hosting construction streams to keep their audience updated.

While the bodybuilder was reacting to the artwork, he questioned whose idea it was and even stated that the wall was ruined, saying:

"Oh my God, ruined. Who the f**ks idea was it to put up? What was even that character?"

The streamer then continued to discuss with his chat what kind of artwork should be added to the wall and came up with options like Kronos, Thor, etc.

Many Redditors offered their reactions to the art on the wall and commented on the viral LivestreamFail post.

In a collaborative livestream on January 9, 2024, Mizkif and Knut spoke about the gym business where the former revealed that this duo has invested six figures into their gym.