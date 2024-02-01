"Mizkif owning a gym is like xQc owning a casino" - Fans react to streamer wanting to put Kirby posters inside his and Knut's gym

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" seems to have unconventional concepts for sprucing up his newly established gym. For those unaware, Matthew and fellow Twitch and Kick streamer Knut has recently launched Iron Forge Gym in Austin, Texas. The gym is fully prepared, with all equipment installed and ready to go. Now, the remaining task is to decide on a theme and decorations.

Matthew expressed his desire to decorate the gym with anime-themed posters and wall paintings in his latest stream. One of the characters he mentioned was Kirby, the beloved Nintendo video game character.

Naturally, displaying an anime character in a gym seemed unconventional to many, including Knut, who co-owns the Iron Forge Gym. One r/LivestreamFail member wrote:

"Mizkif owning a gym is like xQc owning a casino."

LSF user reacts to the streamer wanting Kirby to be in his gym (Image via r/Livestreamfail)

"I like America, but there is a limit" - Knut rebuffs Mizkif's idea of putting Kirby in their gym

Mizkif, a co-owner of the newly established Iron Forge Gym in Texas, showcased some odd ideas for decorating the gym during his recent stream. At one point, he disclosed his desire to feature a Kirby poster or mural on one of the gym's walls.

Naturally, this revelation came as a surprise to Knut, the Norwegian strongman and bodybuilder. He reacted:

"What is wrong with Americans?"

After being explained Kirby's character and how the character is rather tough and eats a lot, Knut said:

"Anime and Kirby? Listen, there is a limit. Like, I like America, but there is a limit and I think it has reached right now. Kirby and anime? What the f**k is this sh*t."

Matthew already has his streaming office decorated with various anime art and character posters. Here's a snap of one of the walls in his streaming room (in the gym):

Streamer wants an anime-themed gym (Image via Twitch)

What did the fans say about Mizkif's unconventional idea?

Matthew's anime-themed ideas were swiftly shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, sparking a flurry of mixed reactions from users. Here are some of them:

Matthew, also a co-owner of OTK, is nominated for the upcoming 2024 Streamer Awards in the Best Streamed Series category. His popular "Schooled" series on Twitch has earned him this prestigious nomination.