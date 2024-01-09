"We just put six figures into this business" - Mizkif shocked after learning that 81% of gyms seemingly fail in the first year

On January 9, 2024, Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" collaborated on a livestream with Norwegian bodybuilder Knut and fellow content creator Wake Wilder to showcase their gym, Iron Forge Gym, for the first time. A moment from their interaction has gone viral on social media, during which Wake Wilder claimed that 81% of gyms seemingly fail in the first year.

Stating that the odds were stacked against them, Wilder said:

"Oh, wow! Okay. So, the odds are against us here. 81% fail within the first year. Whereas the business - 50% fail within five years."

Mizkif was shocked when he heard this. Knut, on the other hand, remained optimistic, claiming that their gym stood out from others because it was supported by Twitch chat. He elaborated:

"Yeah, but... 99% of those gyms doesn't have a chat. They can subscribe!"

The 28-year-old argued that they had invested six figures in their venture and remarked:

"Subscribe with what? Twitch Prime? That's going to save us right now, Knut? We just put six figures into this business."

"They should still be proud it existed" - Fans react to Mizkif learning that 81% of the gyms seemingly fail in the first year

The Twitch streamers' clip was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 115 netizens chiming in with their thoughts. Redditor u/abrackens1 was amused by Wake Wilder's impression of Knut:

Another fan joked that Mizkif has spent more money on vintage games and Pokemon cards than on the gym:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/whiskeyeuthanasia commented that the content creators should be proud of their establishment. They added:

"Even if this gym is a rocket that soars through the air, explodes in a single moment of dazzling brilliance, and then disappears forever. They should still be proud it existed at all. They tried."

Here are some more reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit:

Mizkif and Knut's gym is set to officially open on January 15, 2024. In a video titled I BOUGHT A GYM! the co-founder of One True King (OTK) revealed some aspects of the establishment, such as the lounge, the main floor of the gym, and the training room.