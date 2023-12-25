"That is racism" - Tristan Tate goes on a tirade against plus-size individuals for getting free extra legroom seats on flights

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, has gone viral on social media after going on a long tirade against plus-sized individuals. During a recent Tate Speech livestream on Rumble, Tristan Tate described himself as a "six-foot-four behemoth of a man," who was never given extra legroom flight seats for free. The 35-year-old then remarked:

"Why the f**k am I, a six-foot-four behemoth of a man, (is) never given free extra legroom seats? One - I fly in private jets and I fly first-class. But, I was six-foot-four when I was broke. How come fatties, who destroy their health and the general aura around them, with their stinky, fat bodies get free seats? But a genetically blessed six-foot-four man like myself has never got free extra legroom. Why is that?"

Claiming that the situation was "racism," Tristan Tate added:

"That is racism. They're trying to keep a brother down. They don't want me, a mixed-race man, being tall, and they think they can put me in an airline seat, I'll shrink down, so they could subjugate me with their racist patriarchy. They want me fat... lard a*s! Free seats for lard a*ses. New policy - it was politically incorrect. Let's not call them fatties or lard a*ses. What do you call them? Land whales!"

Expand Tweet

"Trying everything they can after losing the bit of fame they grasped" - Fans react to Tristan Tate's tirade against plus-sized individuals

As mentioned earlier, Tristan Tate's rant has received a lot of attention on social media. With hundreds of netizens chiming in with their thoughts, X (formerly Twitter) user @Homiebishop accused the internet personality of body shaming:

X user @Homiebishop's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another community member wrote that Andrew Tate's brother had "too much ego":

X user @UTDdanny___'s comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, X user @Wet_Gobller found Tristan Tate's clip "kind of entertaining":

X user @Wet_Gobller's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

User @yoitzbeast shared their thoughts by writing:

"They're trying everything they can after losing the bit of fame they grasped at first."

Expand Tweet

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tristan and Andrew Tate have been making headlines for the past few days, ever since the latter revealed that their mother, Eileen Tate, was hospitalized in London. The internet personalities requested emergency permission to fly to the United Kingdom to visit their mother. However, the appeal was denied by Romanian courts.