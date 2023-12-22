"Wow, terrible": Supporters call out court's decision as Andrew Tate's request to visit sick mother gets rejected by Romanian authorities

Contentious internet personality Andrew Tate's request for emergency permission to fly to London to visit his ailing mother has been rejected by Romanian courts, and supporters are not happy. The former kickboxer-turned-social commentator, known for his controversial views, announced yesterday that his mother, Eileen Tate, had suffered a heart attack.

As per Andrew's post on X (formerly Twitter) from December 21, his mother, a British national, was hospitalized in London. He also announced that he would be approaching the Romanian court to allow him to travel to England to visit her. Andrew hoped they would lift the ban on international travel due to the ongoing legal charge of human trafficking against him and his brother.

However, it seems that the Romanian courts have rejected the Tate brother's petition. Fans criticized the Romanian authorities, with one particular X user writing:

"Wow, terrible. Hope this decision gets overturned. Will be praying for her good health."

"Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas": Andrew Tate shares news about courts rejecting his plea to go visit his sick mother

In a recent post on X, Andrew Tate revealed that the Romanian state has refused to let him travel outside the country to visit his mother, who suffered a heart attack in London yesterday. For those unaware, Andrew and his brother are in the Eastern European country and were legally charged by the authorities for human trafficking and s*xual assault. While the case is pending trial, the two are forbidden from traveling outside the country.

In a post addressing the Romanian court's decision, Andrew Tate insinuated that his mother is grievously ill and may not survive to Christmas:

"Rejected. The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive."

In a separate post in the same thread, he continued to bemoan the decision:

"Theres no innocent until proven guilty in Romania"

The Tate brothers were released from house arrest earlier this year, and after a round of appeals in November, they were granted greater movement of freedom by a judge. Till then, the authorities had maintained that they were a flight risk, restricting their travels to other countries. The new rules may mean that the two can travel more, but they are still legally forbidden from flying out of the country.

This meant that they needed to get special permission to visit their ailing mother in London. With courts having denied Andrew Tate the permission to travel, his fans are unhappy with the decision. Here are some more general reactions to the news from X.

It is unclear whether the Tates will appeal the decision and proceed with their request. Back in March, Andrew Tate fans were concerned when rumors were floating around about him having contracted lung cancer. At the time, he was detained in prison by DIICOT and had sparked debate about whether he should be moved to Dubai for a checkup.