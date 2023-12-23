Why did the Romanian police interrupt Andrew Tate's Rumble stream? Tristan goes off at authorities after being denied travel permission

A recent livestream of TateSpeech on Rumble, run by the contentious brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, was interrupted by the Romanian police, causing the latter to flip out. It appears that the policeman was there to check up on the whereabouts of the two after they requested permission to travel outside the country, as both of them are banned from international travel due to human trafficking charges.

Andrew, Tristan, and a couple of other Romanian citizens are currently pending trial after being arrested back in December 2022. While the Tate brothers are out of jail and had their house arrest measures repealed, the two are still considered flight risks and cannot leave the country. However, recently, they announced that their mother is grievously sick after a heart attack and is hospitalized in London.

Tristan and Andrew Tate had asked the courts for permission to travel to England to visit their supposedly ailing mother, but their request was denied, causing a lot of resentment.

"It's a setup!": Andrew Tate's brother Tristan reveals the authorities sent the police to check whether he had "fled the country" after hearing rumors

Eileen Tate, Tristan and Andrew Tate's mother, has been hospitalized in London, according to their posts from two days ago, December 24. Supporters of the controversial brother had welcomed their decision to request permission to visit her.

However, yesterday, a Romanian court denied their request, causing Andrew and Tristan and their fans to lash out at the authorities. It appears that decision was one of the reasons why the police showed up at their residence while they were streaming an episode of TateSpeech on Rumble.

Andrew had asked Tristan why the police had come in an unserious tone, saying:

"Tristan, why are the police here, are we going to jail? Should I pack my jail bag?"

The older brother replied in the negative, explaining:

"The losers who are doing this to us, and you know who they are, the losers that are doing this to us have heard a rumor that I have fled the country."

Without giving Andrew Tate a chance to speak, he continued lambasting the Romanian authorities, saying they wanted the brothers to flee the country to jail them:

"You know what? I think they won't let us go even in the most crucial of family moments, because they want us to run away from the country and go see our potentially dying mother so that they can put us in jail."

Tristan Tate then got gradually more upset:

"So now there is a policeman here, who is a good guy by the way. He's saying, 'I can see you are here.' Saying 'Oh, we need to check if you have run away.' It's a setup! It's a clear f*cking setup. Sorry, I know I am not supposed to talk about the case."

He continued his rant, saying those who had sent the policeman to check up on them were "animals":

"You reject my request to see my mother, who is potentially on her deathbed after having life-saving surgery after a f*cking heart attack. And the moment you say no to me, you send police officers around to my house to check if I am in the f*cking house. You are f*cking animals, you know who are, you are f*cking animals."

Tristan and Andrew Tate were given significantly more freedom of movement last month when the courts overturned the house arrest rule that restricted them to always be near their home. However, it still does not give them the right to travel abroad, with the human trafficking charges pending trial.