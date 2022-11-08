“That’s a bloody joke” - Mark Goldbridge calls questionable Europa League draw during livestream

Football watchalong and FIFA streamer Mark Goldbridge has called out the alleged questionable Europa League draw for their knockout round play-off matches. Mark, who runs the largest Manchester United fan-based channel, was left in a state of dismay after learning his team will be playing Spanish giants FC Barcelona. However, his annoyance came after seeing the balls being dubiously handled prior to being unveiled.

The balls were taken out of the pots with labels with the team names on them. According to Mark Goldbridge, Zoltan Gera, who was the special guest appointed to draw the balls, had knowledge of which ball had United's name on it.

Seeing United drawn against the strongest team in the competition, Mark exclaimed:

“That’s a bloody joke”

Mark Goldbridge hints that the Europa League draw is rigged

It is no secret that Mark Goldgridge is an outspoken fan when it comes to football. Over the years, he has managed to attain a cult-like figure within the footballing and streaming community. His latest reaction after Manchester United was pitted against FC Barcelona was clipped and shared across the internet.

Before the ball was picked, he said:

"Zoltan Gera was looking there - he knows what Man United is. He was looking at the balls. He should be blind. It should be a blind draw."

Upon realizing United have indeed been picked first, he added:

"It's Man United! I f**king knew it! He bloody looked at it! That's a sh*t draw! That's a bloody joke! I bloody knew it! That's not how you do a draw. You can't take the ball and drop them in."

He further added:

"He watched it take the Man United one, he dropped it in the bowl. He can see. He can bloody see. Absolute joke. Absolute joke. Absolute joke. I don't care what anybody says, you can tell what ball to pick. He can."

The UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs will be held between February 16-23, 2023.

Fans react to Mark's rant

Fans are seldom left without a comical moment from Mark Goldbridge. Seeing his latest rant, fans flooded in with a flurry of comments and reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans left in hilarity following Mark's rant (Image via That's Mark Goldbridge YouTube)

Fans shared their reactions on Twitter as well:

LynneHall #GlazersOut🔰#SirJimRatcliffeIn @lynnehall @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge Disgraceful rigging of a draw! Yet another example of corrupt practices - @UEFA @EuropaLeague should be ashamed! This may be a blessing in disguise for @ManUtd as no way can our weak squad cope with all the fixtures. But ‘following the balls’ in a draw is unethical & unacceptable @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge Disgraceful rigging of a draw! Yet another example of corrupt practices - @UEFA @EuropaLeague should be ashamed! This may be a blessing in disguise for @ManUtd as no way can our weak squad cope with all the fixtures. But ‘following the balls’ in a draw is unethical & unacceptable

Oliver Freeman @OliverF04900764 @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge I'd rather we play them early. We can either beat them or lose and focus on top four. If we don't make atleast three signings in January we should focus on top four. @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge I'd rather we play them early. We can either beat them or lose and focus on top four. If we don't make atleast three signings in January we should focus on top four.

akusbabes @akusbabes @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge Stop crying if we dont test ourselves vs the best, we're never gonna win anything @UnitedStandMUFC @markgoldbridge Stop crying if we dont test ourselves vs the best, we're never gonna win anything

While there was no concrete evidence to prove Mark's claims, in 2016, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter hinted that many of the draws in UEFA competitions were rigged by either heating or cooling the balls in the pot.

