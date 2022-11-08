"Manchester United bosses expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the winter" - Transfer expert provides interesting update about 5-time Ballon d'Or winner's future 

The Manchester United management is reportedly expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in January. The Portuguese has not been a regular starter this season and is often used as an impact substitute.

As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ronaldo is very likely to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer window, and the club's board is prepared for it. The forward was linked with an exit in the summer, but could not secure a deal with any club.

The German journalist reported via SI:

"Manchester United bosses expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the winter."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli, but all clubs reportedly backed off the respective deals swiftly. Atletico Madrid were also thrown into the mix, but they too claimed that the Red Devils star was not on their wishlist.

Ronaldo has not been able to win a starting spot in Erik ten Hag's side and often starts on the bench. Things got worse last month after the forward refused to come on as a late substitute in their win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United manager comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the squad to face Chelsea last month. The Dutchman decided it was an apt punishment for the forward after he refused to come off the bench and left the stadium before the full-time whistle during the win over Tottenham.

He said:

"It is a difficult decision, it's clear. But I think there has to be consequences for behaviour or when it's bad behaviour and it's the second time, then you can't let it go because otherwise it is going to be miserable for the future. Then you have to take this measure which I don't like it because I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board."

Ten Hag added:

"It's not about [showing who is in charge]. It's about the club. I have to take decisions in the interests of the club and the team especially. That's my job. It doesn't matter who it is, reputation or age. Also with my line-up, I have to pick the team where I think we have the best chance to win."

When asked if the internal ban was for long and if Ronaldo was still a part of the manager's plans, he replied:

"It's for this game and then we continue. I am open for that. For me, that is a strike. What we said in the statement we mean: Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season. We want to fulfil our ambitions."

In his 16 appearances this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals for Manchester United this season, two in the Europa League and once in the Premier league.

