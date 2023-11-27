"That's how the cookie crumbles": Social media reacts to Pokimane's second death on hardcore World of Warcraft

Imane "Pokimane" is a popular Twitch streamer who engages in Just Chatting streams, and plays a variety of games such as League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Among Us, and World of Warcraft. On November 17, the streamer died in World of Warcraft Classic hardcore mode. Despite the experience, she didn't fare any better in her latest stream, perishing a second time at Level 11.

The clip of her death subsequently went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, gaining a plethora of responses. One user said:

"Guess, that's just how the cookie crumbles sometimes."

xQc laughs after watching Pokimane die in World of Warcraft

Pokimane first became popular for World of Warcraft when she collaborated with popular WoW streamers Mizkif and Sodapoppin. She joined the OTK guild in the MMORPG game, with hundreds of people kneeling in-game to welcome her. The clip of Poki dying at level 11 in hardcore mode on November 26 went viral.

Felix "xQc," another popular streamer, reacted to the clip on his "xQc Clips" channel on YouTube, where he was seen laughing at Poki's death in-game.

Multiple viewers flocked to the comments section and opined on the Canadian streamer's reaction. One user commented on xQc's laugh.

Another viewer stated how they hadn't seen Felix laugh like this in a while.

This viewer claimed that Poki had intentionally died and wasn't too bad at the game.

Another user said that she possessed the move to save herself but didn't use it.

Besides Pokimane's WoW gameplay, xQc also reviewed her cookie brand Myna Snacks, drawing comparisons with Oreos.