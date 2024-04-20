"That's the crazy one to me": Asmongold questions Twitch about banning political streamer Destiny

A clip of popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" questioning Twitch for keeping Steven "Destiny" banned is garnering a lot of attention on social media. Zack, who primarily uses his alternate account 'zackrawrr' on Twitch to go live, discussed the Amazon-owned platform's policy about suspending people like Adin Ross when Steven's ban came up.

Destiny has been banned from the platform since March 2022, with his channel, which had over 700K followers, still not available to access for over two years. Asmongold noted that he did not understand why the political content creator was still not allowed on the website, stating:

"Like, why is Destiny banned? That's the crazy one to me."

"Why is he gone?": Asmongold wonders why Destiny remains banned on Twitch

The topic of suspended individuals coming back to Twitch was kicked off earlier this month when Kick streamer Adin Ross publicly apologized on his livestream, almost urging the Amazon-owned company to lift his ban. He even explained why, claiming he wanted to be able to collaborate with people on the platform such as Kai Cenat.

Currently, creators who are banned cannot meaningfully appear on other people's Twitch streams as it violates their suspension evasion policies. While discussing Adin, Asmongold started talking about other streamers who have served indefinite bans on the platform, giving the example of Darren "IShowSpeed" who had his channel restored after two years.

The website is known for not publicly divulging the exact reason for handing out suspensions, instead emailing the creator about which policy they broke to incur the penalty. Asmongold took this further, wondering if something is going on "behind the scenes" for Destiny to remain banned for this long:

"Unless there is something behind the scenes that we don't know about, what the f*ck happened with Destiny? Why is he gone?"

He also talked about another creator, Jidon "JiDion" who has seen several of his appeals rejected after getting banned for harassing Imane "Pokimane" online and noted that Destiny has fostered a public rivalry with another streamer, "HasanAbi" Piker:

"And JiDion? Well, JiDion harassed Pokimane and they made up but I don't really know the details with that. But Destiny did not harass anybody. I mean, he harassed Hasan, he did. But Hasan's community harassed him, it was a back and forth, you know?"

Asmongold discarded a couple of comments from his chats about HasanAbi having a part in the suspension, and wondered exactly why he got banned:

"So, I don't know man. 'Hasan doesn't like him equals ban?' I don't know about that. 'Destiny pulled out a gun and threatened a group of people?' Really? That's crazy, I do not remember that at all."

As mentioned, Twitch does not openly reveal reasons for banning people, but Destiny has gone on record talking about possible reasons for not being allowed on the platform. Last year, he explained to his audience that an employee had divulged the reason saying he was allegedly given indefinite suspension because of his controversial comments about the trans community.

