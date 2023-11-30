Will Destiny get unbanned on Twitch? Revisiting political commentator's indefinite ban from the platform

Steven "Destiny" has had a rocky past with Twitch, being embroiled in controversy often and engaging in a political dialogue that has put him on the tightrope. While he had gathered an impressive 700,000 followers on that platform, in March 2022, the streamer was banned from it indefinitely.

Steven then shifted to Kick, a less moderated streaming site backed by gambling website stake.com. While he boasts a lot of subscribers on YouTube, his Kick following is still a fraction of what his now-banned Twitch account had. However, it's unlikely that his account on the Amazon platform will be unbanned anytime soon.

This article discusses the political controversies that led to this content creator's final ban. It will also offer a timeline for the scandals in question.

Kick streamer Destiny's indefinite ban explored

The streamer has had a controversial career on Twitch. (Image via Destiny/Instagram)

A brief political history

Although Steven has been active as a streamer since 2011, his career picked up steam when he started providing political commentary and hosting debates with other internet stars. He has covered right-wing politics on YouTube extensively and has often opposed both extreme right-wing as well as left-wing ideologies.

Steven identifies himself as an "Omniliberal," which is someone who believes in the core principles of liberalism (such as freedom and equality) while looking to take the best parts of all other ideologies and use them pragmatically.

Political controversy and bans

Expand Tweet

Some political debates Steven has been involved in have caused a stir in the online sphere. One such event came in 2017, as he debated with internet celebrity Jonathan "JonTron" on the topic of "immigration" and "assimilation" after the latter made an anti-immigration post on X. Some statements made by JonTron in the podcast resulted in severe backlash.

Another incident involved fellow streamer Trihex, with whom Steven conducted a collaborative podcast called The DT Podcast. The former confronted him regarding his defense of using racial slurs in private in its last episode in October 2019.

He had already gathered around five bans up until this point, mostly due to his accidental violations of guidelines concerning graphic or explicit content on Twitch.

Already gaining notoriety for his comments, his first serious scuffle with the purple platform came after he made a statement regarding the riots at the George Floyd protests. Going on a rant, he'd said:

"The rioting needs to f***ing stop, and if that means, like, white redneck f***king militia dudes out there mowing down dips**t protesters that think that they can torch buildings at 10 pm, then at this point, they have my f***ing blessing."

Expand Tweet

This political commentary had Twitch officially ending its partnership program with Destiny. The platform allegedly cited "encouragement of violence" as the reason for the same and notified Steven about it in September 2020.

In March 2022, he received a permanent ban from the platform, about which he posted on Reddit. In the official email received by Steven from Twitch, the platform cited "Hateful Conduct" as the reason behind the indefinite ban.

Comment byu/floothekoopa from discussion inOutOfTheLoop Expand Post

Speculation was rife regarding the reason behind his ban. Many believed it was due to Destiny hosting Nick Fuentes, a far-right commentator and white nationalist, in a political debate while he was suspended from the platform. Other reasons included a conflict with trans streamer Keffals, who claims that Steven's community raided hers.

Comment byu/NeoDestiny from discussion inDestiny Expand Post

However, Destiny's best guess for the reason behind his permanent ban was his "claims that transwomen shouldn't compete with ciswomen in women's athletics."

Revisiting Destiny's perma-ban from Twitch

In 2023, Destiny addressed the reason behind the ban once again, citing new information he had acquired after allegedly talking to Twitch employees. For saying that trans activists "act subhuman" in the past, this platform had decided to ban him for "highly inflammatory" language.

Here's what he said after his alleged conversation with Twitch employees:

"My understanding is that, and again, I can only go by what I am being told because Twitch won't tell me anything officially. My understanding is that — it is even notated in my ban file — that they note that, 'It's most likey he wasn't speaking about all trans people, but the language was just highly inflammatory.' That's what is supposedly in the file."

There is nothing to suggest that he will be making a comeback on the platform anytime soon. However, he has continued with his controversial career elsewhere, focusing on Kick and YouTube as the primary outlets for his content.