"That’s enough"- IShowSpeed gets scolded by his mother after doing the vacuum challenge on stream

YouTube star streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has managed to produce yet another comical moment in his live stream - this time by getting reprimanded by his mother in front of a 70K audience.

IShowSpeed was seen trying to complete the vacuum challenge in his room. For those unaware, the vacuum challenge involves the user completely entering a plastic bag and using a vacuum cleaner to suck the air from inside, which in turn creates a skintight body suit.

While attempting to complete the vacuum challenge, Speed managed to topple over. By his own admission, he was unable to move or switch off the machine.

He was seen crying out his mother's name before she arrived (off camera) to scold him for his shenanigans. She was heard saying:

"That's enough!"

IShowSpeed attempts the vacuum challenge, forces his brother to do it as well

Speed is not one to shy away from a wild act or two. In his latest stream, he tried to complete the vacuum challenge, only for him to mess things up and cry for help.

After being scolded by his mother for causing disorder in the room, IShowSpeed was seen in a state of dismay. Aggressively, he attempted the vacuum challenge for a second time moments later.

This time, however, he was not able to request any assistance from his mother. Fortunately for IShowSpeed, his younger brother Jerome was seen passing by his room.

Speed promptly asked Jerome to help him. After managing to get out of the plastic bag, the star YouTuber started to persuade his younger brother into attempting the challenge. He said:

"Everybody, chat, tell him (to do it), bro, you don't trust me"

Darren's younger brother eventually agreed to enter the plastic bag, but only after he was promised a new phone by the YouTuber.

Unlike Speed, Jerome managed to withstand the vacuum without breaking a sweat. Upon seeing him come out unscathed, Darren said:

"You not scared? What is wrong with this kid?...what are you made out of? what the f**k!"

For those wondering, he did eventually order him an iPhone 12.

Fans react to the challenge

As stated earlier, IShowSpeed is no stranger when it comes to making eccentric actions, and this occasion was no different.

However, the inclusion of his family members added further spice. Reacting to the vacuum challenge, fans said these:

This is not the first time Speed has been scolded by his mother for creating a scene. Earlier this year, he was seen getting chastised for lighting fireworks in his room.

