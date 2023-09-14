"That's just E.T.": xQc in stitches after seeing viral alien corpse showcased at Mexico Congress UFO hearing

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has joined the ranks of prominent internet personalities who have weighed on the alleged aliens showcased at the Mexico Congress UFO hearing. For context, on September 12, 2023, Mexican urologist and journalist by the name of Jaime Maussan presented two “non-human” mummified corpses that were allegedly discovered in Cusco, Peru, in 2017.

According to Jaime Maussan, the "extraterrestrial beings" were analyzed and studied by scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico. Maussan went on to say that "radiocarbon dating" allowed researchers to recover DNA from the bodies.

During a livestream earlier today (September 14, 2023), xQc watched SomeOrdinaryGamers' recently uploaded video titled, Mexico Just Showed Alien Bodies... Upon seeing one of the alleged alien corpses, the French-Canadian personality burst out laughing and remarked:

"Chat, that's just E.T. Chat, that is literally just E.T. (SomeOrdinaryGamers also referred to the mummified body as E.T.) That's what I said! Everyone! That's what I said. Chat, what if E.T. was based off something that somebody who saw the real aliens, way back when, right? And, the fact that it looks like E.T., it's because E.T. is actually real, and now we're seeing it finally! Some guy watched ahead of time."

"Cliché alien build" - xQc gives his take on the viral information released at Mexico Congress UFO hearing

SomeOrdinaryGamers's video continued, with Mutahar showcasing various pictures of the alleged alien and its anatomy. After noticing how it resembled a "grey alien," xQc stated:

"Wait, what's going on? Guys, this whole thing, chat, this is all f**king, like, the cliché alien build. Like, this is literally just like everything that we've shown to be an alien in the past."

The former Overwatch pro then expressed skepticism about the situation. He provided an explanation, saying:

"It's fake. It's got to be fake. Because, what are the odds that every iteration of the aliens that we've come up with and drawing them in movies, ends up being all in the actual alien they found? Come on, now!"

Mutahar also showed some more images that seemingly displayed the being's "internal organs." xQc was perplexed after seeing it and added:

"Wait, it's eggs! Eggs! I didn't pre-watch. What?! I'm confused."

In addition to Felix, One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" also shared his thoughts on the alien news. He outrightly stated that the mummified specimens were fakes, calling them "bulls**t and ridiculous."