"That's just f***ing awful" - Asmongold says Adriana Chechik should 'sue Twitch' after the streamer reveals pregnancy following TwitchCon mishap

OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has given his take on the unfortunate situation involving Adriana Chechik. During the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center, Adriana suffered a serious back injury after jumping into a foam pit.

The arena was poorly cushioned, which caused her a great deal of pain after her fall. She had to undergo surgery and later revealed that she was pregnant at the time. However, she was unable to carry the child to term.

In her first stream after her surgery, she said:

"I don't care if everyone's gonna know, but I was pregnant. And I didn't find out till I was in the hospital. So I also have like crazy hormones. But I am not pregnant anymore because of the surgery. I couldn't keep it."

Reacting to the heart-wrenching news, Asmongold urged Adriana to take legal steps against Twitch for their mismanagement. He exclaimed:

"That's just f***ing awful"

Asmongold believes it is unfair to blame Adriana Chechik for the situation

In a recently uploaded stream, Asmongold shared a scathing review of the gross mismanagement on the part of Twitch, which caused Adriana to lose her child. It should be noted that the foam pit was installed in collaboration with Lenovo. Since her accident, neither party has addressed the situation.

Regarding the incident, Zack said:

"As I said, I think that she needs to sue Twitch."

(Timestamp: 01:42:30)

Upon learning that not only did Adriana suffer from a grievous injury but also lost her child, he added:

"She had to abort for surgery? Jesus Christ, wow, that f**king s**ks man! Holy s**t. I don't even know what to say"

He further stated that it was unfair to blame Adriana for not being extra careful. He pointed out that Twitch remains the main culprit in the incident.

He said:

"I don't think it is fair to criticize somebody for doing something or not doing something...they wouldn't have got injured if it wasn't for gross negligence...now obviously people can be like extra safe, etc, but like is it really her fault for not being extra safe? It's their fault for actually not following safety protocol."

He concluded by stating:

"I feel like a lot of people that are trying to like, place fault on her probably don't like her because she used to be p*rnstar."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The clip was shared to the streamer's alternate YouTube channel, which went on to garner a lot of comments. Many reiterated what Zack had said about Twitch being the primary cause of the accident.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans share their opinions on the incident (image via Asmongold Clips YouTube)

Despite opening up about her injuries and traumatic experience, Adriana Chechik has given no indication regarding her plans to proceed with legal action.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes