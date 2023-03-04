"That's just greed" - Trainwreckstv explains why Mixer and Twitch offered less than Kick

Popular streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" was interviewed by online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) during a livestream on March 3, 2023. Trainwreckstv made a bold statement about why former platforms like Microsoft's Mixer and present ones like Amazon's Twitch don't offer as much as his new platform Kick.com. He said:

"That's just greed."

For those unaware, Kick.com provides a subscription revenue split of 95/5 in favor of the creator. In contrast, Twitch offers a revenue split of 50/50 and, at best, a 70/30 split, which is significantly lower than what Kick.com offers.

Trainwreckstv explains why Kick.com is in a better position to offer more money to streamers

Despite Kick.com's attractive offers to streamers, questions have been raised in the past about their funding and long-term stability. Some critics have raised concerns over the platform's ability to sustain its business model, given the high revenue split it offers to creators.

Given that the platform has not disclosed any information about its investors or financial backers, Trainwreckstv was asked about their funding. To that, he replied by saying:

"I don't think funding is relevant here because Microsoft and Mixer were very very well funded. So, funding isn't the correct question here. The correct question is greed. People are under this weird assumption that sub split come from the platform, we lose something for that, that we're giving money for that. No, sub-revenue is a win-win. Creators come to the platform and he or she or they brings that subscriber revenue from their community from other places outside."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I asked Trainwreck how well funded Kick is to offer 95/5 splits and great pay for streamers compared to Twitch and Mixer I asked Trainwreck how well funded Kick is to offer 95/5 splits and great pay for streamers compared to Twitch and Mixer https://t.co/2jZPYiWR68

Trainwreckstv stated that any streaming platform can run successfully if they plan to properly convert Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) to advertisers and sponsors.

CCDs are financial instruments that can be converted into equity shares at a later date and are often used by startups to raise funds. According to Tyler, if a streaming platform can convert these CCDs into advertising and sponsorship deals, it can support its content creator.

"I love what Kick is doing" - Fans have their say

The clip generated a lot of reactions. Jake Lucky himself went on to question whether Kick.com would be able to attract sponsors if the likes of Adin Ross continue with their antics:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky “If you do it right, sponsorships and advertisements will at least bring you to break even” for a platform



Everyone’s big concern being the things you have Adin Ross doing on the site, will there be big advertisers and sponsors “If you do it right, sponsorships and advertisements will at least bring you to break even” for a platform Everyone’s big concern being the things you have Adin Ross doing on the site, will there be big advertisers and sponsors

Here are some other relevant comments:

Tihetris Weathersby @TihetrisW @JakeSucky I don't care how well funded they are, There is no way a 95/5 split is profitable @JakeSucky I don't care how well funded they are, There is no way a 95/5 split is profitable

chocoTaco @chocoTaco @TihetrisW @JakeSucky it might be profitable when you factor in the amount of money they make from Stake user acquisition @TihetrisW @JakeSucky it might be profitable when you factor in the amount of money they make from Stake user acquisition

iwiberTV 🇨🇦 @iwibertv @JakeSucky I love what kick is doing. As a business guy I’m worried a bit about the 95/5 split, I like seeing companies that keep a margin and stay healthy. Either they have other plans to monetize or will change to like 80/20 or 70/30 eventually. Overall I’m super positive about them! @JakeSucky I love what kick is doing. As a business guy I’m worried a bit about the 95/5 split, I like seeing companies that keep a margin and stay healthy. Either they have other plans to monetize or will change to like 80/20 or 70/30 eventually. Overall I’m super positive about them!

SlayThirsty @SlayThirsty @JakeSucky Good luck getting those advertisers and sponsors to your platform. It won’t happen. Stake will do a test run to see how much profit they get off the added viewer base from Kick and that’ll be the true test whether or not the 95/5 split will stay. Stake has to be profitable. @JakeSucky Good luck getting those advertisers and sponsors to your platform. It won’t happen. Stake will do a test run to see how much profit they get off the added viewer base from Kick and that’ll be the true test whether or not the 95/5 split will stay. Stake has to be profitable.

Crafty Clark @Crafty_Clark @JakeSucky A small team of software engineers can build very capable tools. Think startup environment. The larger the company the more bloat/low value-added positions that will exist; which will lead to the larger companies feeling they need to a larger and larger cut of the profits. @JakeSucky A small team of software engineers can build very capable tools. Think startup environment. The larger the company the more bloat/low value-added positions that will exist; which will lead to the larger companies feeling they need to a larger and larger cut of the profits.

In addition to the revenue split of 95%-5% that the platform provides, all tips made by viewers, which are called "kicks," are entirely given to the streamer. To read more about Kick's revenue system, click here.

