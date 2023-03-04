"That's just greed" - Trainwreckstv explains why Mixer and Twitch offered less than Kick

Popular streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" was interviewed by online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) during a livestream on March 3, 2023. Trainwreckstv made a bold statement about why former platforms like Microsoft's Mixer and present ones like Amazon's Twitch don't offer as much as his new platform Kick.com. He said:
"That's just greed."
For those unaware, Kick.com provides a subscription revenue split of 95/5 in favor of the creator. In contrast, Twitch offers a revenue split of 50/50 and, at best, a 70/30 split, which is significantly lower than what Kick.com offers.
Trainwreckstv explains why Kick.com is in a better position to offer more money to streamers
Despite Kick.com's attractive offers to streamers, questions have been raised in the past about their funding and long-term stability. Some critics have raised concerns over the platform's ability to sustain its business model, given the high revenue split it offers to creators.
Given that the platform has not disclosed any information about its investors or financial backers, Trainwreckstv was asked about their funding. To that, he replied by saying:
"I don't think funding is relevant here because Microsoft and Mixer were very very well funded. So, funding isn't the correct question here. The correct question is greed. People are under this weird assumption that sub split come from the platform, we lose something for that, that we're giving money for that. No, sub-revenue is a win-win. Creators come to the platform and he or she or they brings that subscriber revenue from their community from other places outside."
Trainwreckstv stated that any streaming platform can run successfully if they plan to properly convert Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) to advertisers and sponsors.
CCDs are financial instruments that can be converted into equity shares at a later date and are often used by startups to raise funds. According to Tyler, if a streaming platform can convert these CCDs into advertising and sponsorship deals, it can support its content creator.
"I love what Kick is doing" - Fans have their say
The clip generated a lot of reactions. Jake Lucky himself went on to question whether Kick.com would be able to attract sponsors if the likes of Adin Ross continue with their antics:
Here are some other relevant comments:
In addition to the revenue split of 95%-5% that the platform provides, all tips made by viewers, which are called "kicks," are entirely given to the streamer. To read more about Kick's revenue system, click here.