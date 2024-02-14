"That's not me": Adin Ross reacts as alleged sex tape goes viral on social media

Kick streamer Adin Ross has denied it's him in an alleged sex tape after a leaked explicit clip went viral on social media, with many attributing it to the streamer. Adin was doing a basketball stream when the incident occurred, and after his audience started to ask questions, he flatly rejected the claims that it was him in the leaked video.

Alleged leaks of explicit clips attributed to celebrities are nothing new, with popular rapper Drake recently being the victim of one such accusation. As one of the most popular Kick streamers, Adin Ross has millions of fans from all over the world, with many interested to know whether it was him in the tape.

He was quite emphatic in his denial:

"Let me see. Hey chat, that wasn't me that leak. That's not my sex tape you f**king weird ass fa***ot ass motherf**ker! No, that's not me, bro."

Fans react to Adin Ross denying allegations after explicit clip goes viral

Adin Ross is quite a controversial figure and has been embroiled in several scandals over his career. Since moving to Kick, he made headlines after he opened an adult website while streaming on the platform, later bragging to fellow streamers about how he could not get banned. His antics have even caught the attention of co-founder Ed Craven, who has stated that some of his behavior cannot be allowed on the website.

As for the current controversy, an alleged explicit video of two people went viral on social media, with many claiming that the man in the tape was none other than Adin Ross. Considering how popular he has become, the video naturally garnered a lot of attention from fans before it reached the streamer himself.

His denial about having any part in that video has caused even more trolling from fans online, with many doubling down and claiming that it was him. Here are some general reactions and memes shared by fans on X in response to the clip:

Recently, Adin has been going through some relationship problems after his rumored girlfriend Demisux was accused of lying to him about meeting her parents. Adin had an emotional reaction to the situation and claimed that a lot of people had treated him unfairly.

