"That's unhinged, bro": Destiny talks about Adin Ross defending people who doxxed him and his family

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, also known as Destiny, is an American political commentator and streamer. He is currently involved in a feud with Adin Ross after the Kick star’s community allegedly doxxed him.

In a livestream on December 16, 2023, Destiny talked about the situation and called out Ross' behavior. He seemed pretty angry with Ross, as the controversial streamer reportedly defended his community's actions.

Destiny claimed:

"Also when I came back he literally defended, he was like 'Yeah you should get doxed, you should.' Like really? My family? That's unhinged bro."

[Clip name: Destiny described him getting doxed // Clip by: DumbApple]

"Terrible communities": Viewers speak about Destiny's reaction to being doxed

The feud between Adin Ross and Destiny started during a recent Trainwreckstv livestream where both content creators were present. xQc, a streamer and former Overwatch professional, also tried to intervene and resolve the situation.

During his latest Kick broadcast, Destiny called Ross a "loser' and accused him of smiling while his community was spam-calling his family and posting photos of his kids:

"I'm not crying about it but I'm literally sitting on a podcast with this loser f**king piece of sh** like smiling and grinning into his phone as like my family members are getting spammed phone calls and pictures of my kids are being posted on his community."

The 35-year-old claimed that Ross himself was a moderator in the community where this was happening. He added that other moderators were even posting photos of guns on their laps, saying they were going to find the streamer:

"He's a mod there and he's got other mods posting like pictures of them with like glocks and guns in their lap saying 'I'm going to find Destiny and sh**.' And I was like that it just feels weird."

The clip has gone viral on social media after being posted by the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here's one Redditor's reaction to it:

"Both terrible communities, let them fight each other."

This user said he loathes Ross' community.

One Redditor thought the moderator who allegedly posted photos with guns should be arrested.

According to this user, the whole situation was partially Destiny's fault for not apologizing and further stretching the drama.

This is what another Redditor had to say about the situation.

Destiny is a popular full-time streamer with 93k followers on his Kick channel, where he mostly does Just Chatting streams. He also has a YouTube channel with 739K subscribers.