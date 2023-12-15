"Some doxing is happening": xQc claims he was doxed after talking about Adin Ross and Destiny feud on stream

Felix "xQc" is a renowned Twitch and Kick streamer and a former professional Overwatch player. His YouTube channel, called xQc clips, contains snippets from his streams. In a recent upload from December 15, 2023, Felix revealed that he had been doxed after addressing the heated exchange between Adin Ross and Destiny.

Adin Ross and Destiny are currently engaged in a feud, which was sparked after the latter accused the former's fans of doxing his family photos and other private information. In an attempt to resolve the situation, Felix gave Adin some advice on handling his community and moderators. This clip went viral on social media. However, the situation escalated when Felix himself claimed to have been doxed:

"Guys, guys some doxing is happening. I made the comment I said, guys, 'Don't poke the hornet nest okay? I know you guys have a lot of people and please guys, don't dox.' I get doxed."

"That doesn't help anybody": xQc reacted to Destiny calling Adin Ross' community out for doxing

The feud between Destiny and Adin Ross kicked off on streamer Trainwreckstv's podcast, dated December 15, 2023. Various clips from the exchange have gone viral on social media. Notably, xQc was also a part of the podcast. Following the on-stream drama, Felix uploaded a clip on his YouTube channel reacting to the interaction.

In the clip, Destiny claims that Adin's community should be reported before accusing them of doxing him. The former also stated that the controversial streamer wasn't doing anything about it:

"Adin's community should be spam reported off the internet. They've been posting pictures of my f**king family with their address for two hours."

While watching the clip, xQc argued that "being petty" won't help the situation:

"You can win by being wrong, by being petty. You can get a w here and there by doing dumb sh** okay? There's never a win in anybody.. guys, that doesn't help anybody."

Felix also tried to reason with Adin Ross and explain the Destiny situation during the podcast. Adin has yet to react to the Canadian streamer's claims of getting doxed.