"That was weird" - xQc reacts to Ninja's abrupt decision to take an online sabbatical

Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" took to his Twitch stream on September 1 to give his take on the recent and abrupt announcement by Tyler "Ninja" to take a sabbatical from streaming. The Fortnite streamer revealed his plans to go on an indefinite break off social media after a premature end to his September 1 livestream on Twitch. He then proceeded to tweet out his urge to take a break.

The 31-year-old American gamer has removed his display picture, both from his Twitch and Twitter accounts, as well as changed his username on the latter to "User Not Found."

Reacting to the entire situation, xQc responded by saying:

"That was weird."

xQc believes Ninja is putting on an act

This is not the first time the Fortnite streamer has been off social media. The Twitch star had previously taken sabbaticals due to his depleting mental health. However, his latest decision seems even more bizarre as the streamer mysteriously removed his DP and changed his username. He tweeted:

“I just need a break…I don’t know when I will be back, or where”

Reacting to Ninja's recent tweets, the self-proclaimed "Juicer" said:

"You see 'Big things are coming,' right, and you click, right, and three hours in through to the broadcast, he says, 'Guys, I'm done, guys, I'm done streaming,' dude..."

(Timestamp: 36:13)

For context, Tyler was in the middle of a stream with fellow content creator SypherPK when an enemy in Fortnite rifted away from him. Ninja sat silently for a few seconds before initiating a rant about rifting and leaving the match, elucidating that he required a break from broadcasting.

While reacting to the live stream moment, xQc said:

"Look at this. Like, what is this?"

After a user in the chat pitched in with a comment suggesting that Ninja was feigning a meltdown, xQc concurred. He added:

"I think he's acting too. This feels so weird to me"

Fans react to Ninja's strange decision

Like the Canadian, fans were equally left bemused at the abrupt nature of Ninja's decision to leave the game while livestreaming with a fellow creator. Fans shared their concerns regarding the impulsive moment. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to Ninja's abrupt decision (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Many Ninja supporters think he is trying to create publicity for a possible transition from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, albeit in a spontaneous way. The streamer also lost his partnered status on Twitch for no apparent reason, lending credence to this hypothesis.

