“Why feel so pressed and threatened?” - xQc rebukes viewers criticizing Kai Cenat’s recent success on Twitch

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" took to the Amazon-owned platform to share his take on the unnatural amount of disdain that has been aimed towards Kai Cenat.

Kai recently reached the incredible feat of achieving 60K subs on Twitch, making him the second most subbed streamer on the platform. However, since his achievement, there have been a lot of unpleasantries targeted towards the AMP House member.

Speaking about the hatred that Kai has been receiving, Felix, who is the most subbed streamer on Twitch, hinted at racial prejudice being the cause:

“Why feel so pressed and threatened?”

xQc calls out racially motivated criticism against Kai Cenat

Kai is largely viewed as a representative of the "W community," a wildly popular section of Twitch aimed at Gen Z viewers. Exuberant body language, loud music, and a lot of dancing are commonly associated with the "W community."

While most people congratulated him on his accomplishments, a slew of vocal doubters attacked him on social media. Although there were no explicit racial slurs, the fact that there were quite a number of detractors hinted at possible racial prejudice. The former esports professional voiced his opinions and exclaimed:

"Relax my brother, relax man, okay!..."

(Timestamp: 22:25)

He continued:

“I’m just gonna say it, man. I’ll give you another reason why people act like some h*es man. Because he’s Black...yeah, I f**king said it, man. I actually said it!”

He further rebuked the attackers by saying:

“Some bi**h a*s s**kers are malding that some Black people are climbing in a bunch of places. They’re malding, and they don’t know how to word their dogs**t.”

Malding is a portmanteau between mad and balding. Felix also stated that he hoped that more Black people would gain popularity within the streaming community because he would like to see their skeptics "mald" when they see such individuals on top.

Fans react to xQc's criticism of Kai Cenat's detractors

Kai has quickly become one of the most popular faces on the platform. Seeing the abject criticism, xQc's views were backed up by many supporters. Fans have also shared their opinion on the Canadian's rant that was shared on his YouTube clip channel. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

Fans react to xQc's take (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Darren "IShowSpeed" is another Black streamer who has enjoyed great success over the last year or so. Similar to Kai, his meteoric rise has also been synonymous with a lot of racially motivated criticism and slurs.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan