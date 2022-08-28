"Nah man, that's vile" - Fans react as xQc reveals he eats cereal with water

During a recent livestream, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" made somewhat of a polarizing revelation by stating that he eats cereal with water.

The subject came up when he remarked that he had not consumed milk in the past eight years. Following this, some viewers questioned the Twitch star on how he eats cereal without milk.

The statements startled the streamer's Twitch chat audience, and the same happened in the YouTube comments section. One fan's opinion, which was well-liked by other community members, stated:

xQc claims he has not consumed milk in the past eight years and leaves his audience in shock

During the August 27 livestream, the former Overwatch pro spent the initial hours reacting to videos and clips suggested by his fans. At the one-hour mark, xQc watched "Milk. White Poison or Healthy Drink?" by YouTuber Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell.

As soon as the nine-minute long video started, Felix claimed that he did not drink milk and said:

"Yeah, guys, I'm not going to be a vegan by this take, but I think a lot of things that have milk in it, like milk chocolate, okay, or some bulls**t that have like, a little bit of milk, that's fine, I guess. But when it comes to drinking milk itself, I haven't drank milk, in dude, like I think, I mean, eight years."

Some viewers asked the French-Canadian personality why he quit drinking the dairy product, to which he replied by saying that he no longer enjoyed it. Others asked how xQc ate cereal, and he said:

"'Cereal?', either raw or with water."

Timestamp: 01:37:23

Felix remarked that he was not trying to be "edgy" when he described his preference for consuming chocolate with water rather than milk. The Twitch streamer argued:

"What? Dude, guys, I'm not even trying to be edgy or like different. Dude, guys, guys, guys, I like chocolate, with water, instead of milk. I think it's dank. It's even way better. So, then, if it's a cereal, that's like, normal, okay? I just eat it raw, but if it's cereal, it's like chocolately cereal, like a Krave Double, right? You could eat it with water!"

xQc added:

"Just into the milk, just water with the f***ing over it. Because the chocolate taste takes over, and it makes it moist and good. It's not even that bad."

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

The YouTube comments section featured over 77 fan responses. Several viewers disagreed with the streamer's opinion, with some suggesting that Felix was living like "he's rationing in war times":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Felix is one of the most iconic Twitch personalities. He is one of the few content creators on the platform to have more than 11 million followers on his main channel.

Aside from playing and streaming Overwatch for more than 4,800 hours, xQc has also played several other popular titles such as Elden Ring, Dark Souls series, Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Minecraft, and Among Us.

