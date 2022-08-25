How tall is MrBeast? YouTube star reveals hilarious conversation with Indian who just wanted a picture

YouTube powerhouse Jimmy "MrBeast's" recent Twitter post went viral after he detailed a hilarious interaction with an Indian who wanted to snap a picture, owing to his stature.

The discussion surrounding Jimmy's height began when he mentioned that he was in India and ran into someone who wanted to take a picture with him.

After requesting his translator to inquire about the individual's favorite video, the Indian revealed that he was unaware of the internet personality and was simply looking for a photo with a "tall white guy." Jimmy said:

"I was walking around in India and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn't know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol."

MrBeast @MrBeast I was walking around in India and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol I was walking around in India and someone asked for a picture. So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol

MrBeast's height explored as he shares a hilarious encounter in India

The YouTube philanthropist took the online community by surprise after he revealed that he was visiting India.

Although the premise of his unexpected trip has not been officially revealed, members of the Indian streaming and gaming community have provided some speculation.

On August 24, Jimmy recounted a conversation he had with an Indian who was oblivious to the content creator's fame. Soon after, MrBeast's Twitter followers were curious to learn more about his height. One viewer asked:

The Kansas native replied by saying that he is 6'4" (or 193 cm) tall:

The revelation stunned the audience, with some suggesting that the YouTuber should "play rugby" in his next video:

The Positive Gamer @PaulPrinsloo6 @MrBeast Sheesh had to google that, 193cm. You should play Rugby for your next video @MrBeast Sheesh had to google that, 193cm. You should play Rugby for your next video

Others said that Jimmy should have played in the NBA:

Some viewers jokingly said that Jimmy appeared to be 5'7" in his videos:

MrBeast stands around half a foot taller than the average American male.

Fans react to the YouTuber visiting India

The 24-year-old's most recent tweet garnered well over 800,000 hits, with more than 11K fans being present in the reply section. Minecraft sensation Karl Jacobs' witty reply was well-liked by thousands of fans:

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @MrBeast I am super tall aswell I shoulda taken a picture with them :/ @MrBeast I am super tall aswell I shoulda taken a picture with them :/

Twitter users questioned aloud whether Jimmy's India travels required a translator:

madhav @madhav_coc @MrBeast Do you actually need a translator tho? More people in India speak english than in any other country except the US I guess @MrBeast Do you actually need a translator tho? More people in India speak english than in any other country except the US I guess

Some community members provided a reason for the YouTube legend to be seemingly unrecognizable in India:

Twitch VTuber Shylily found the social media update to be quite amusing:

Former League of Legends pro, Yiliang "Doublelift" did not shy away from posting a response:

Not all fan reactions were positive, as some users said:

Here are some more relevant fan comments:

Manik Raj @rajmanikk7

there's a lot more surprising you'll find out there🤣 @MrBeast Lmao...Welcome to India!there's a lot more surprising you'll find out there🤣 @MrBeast Lmao...Welcome to India!there's a lot more surprising you'll find out there🤣

Jimmy is on track to becoming one of the most successful content creators on the Google-owned video-sharing platform.

MrBeast went from producing Minecraft videos at the start of his online career to recreating and hosting real-life versions of Squid Game and Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Not only that, but he recently surpassed 100 million subscribers on his primary channel, making him the fifth personality to join the exclusive content creator club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi