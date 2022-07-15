“Not letting people criticize the LCS is a phat L”- MrBeast calls out Riot Games for imposing a strike on Doublelift

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" condemned Riot Games for striking Yiliang "Doublelift" and preventing him from co-streaming the upcoming League Championship Series.

The League of Legends community was stunned upon hearing that Riot Games decided to strike Doublelift after he criticized the former for not letting Søren "Bjergsen" participate in MrBeast's $150k League of Legends tournament.

Jimmy replied to a viral post on Twitter that featured Doubelift's sarcastic apology and stated:

MrBeast @MrBeast @JakeSucky This is a thing? Not letting people criticize the LCS is a phat L @JakeSucky This is a thing? Not letting people criticize the LCS is a phat L

Fans react to MrBeast's take on Doublelift getting struck by Riot Games

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" shared a minute-long clip in which Doublelift was seen addressing the situation after he made a comment claiming that LCS was "dying."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Doublelift says that Riot Games and LCS blocked Bjergsen from playing in the Mr Beast and Ninja League of Legends event.



Yes, it's true btw. Doublelift says that Riot Games and LCS blocked Bjergsen from playing in the Mr Beast and Ninja League of Legends event.Yes, it's true btw. https://t.co/SmGDKyyD0L

The update on the social media platform instantly attracted a plethora of fan reactions, with MrBeast condemning Riot Games for taking such a harsh decision against the former League of Legends pro.

Jimmy's update garnered more than 150 replies, and several fans wanted the YouTube sensation to buy LCS:

Some fans compared Apex Legends esports to the League of Legends pro scene:

Twitter user @LeagueSesh wished that Beast Gaming would join the League Championship Series:

Ballade No 3 Enjoyer @LeagueSesh @MrBeast @JakeSucky Man, I wish you could join the league with Beast Gaming, it would be so fun to watch, cause rn half the teams don’t try to win and invest in building competitive rosters. It sucks @MrBeast @JakeSucky Man, I wish you could join the league with Beast Gaming, it would be so fun to watch, cause rn half the teams don’t try to win and invest in building competitive rosters. It sucks

Twitter users backed up Doublelift's claims:

GrayReacts @GrayReactsYT @MrBeast @JakeSucky Lcs ia dying mate they don’t want help to fix it @MrBeast @JakeSucky Lcs ia dying mate they don’t want help to fix it

Fans also talked about the professional Call of Duty gaming scene:

Gleasure 🐊 @Gleasure03 @Bugzvii @MrBeast @JakeSucky CoD is so bad about it. If you criticize the game as a player, the fines are hefty. MW2019 Seattle Surge got fined more money than they actually won that year @Bugzvii @MrBeast @JakeSucky CoD is so bad about it. If you criticize the game as a player, the fines are hefty. MW2019 Seattle Surge got fined more money than they actually won that year

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Toffer (╭ರ෴•́ )-b @Christo81204226 @MrBeast @JakeSucky Riot are one of, if not the most spiteful and vindictive companies on the planet. No surprises here @MrBeast @JakeSucky Riot are one of, if not the most spiteful and vindictive companies on the planet. No surprises here

Recapping the entire Doublelift vs. Riot Games debacle

The controversy began after the MrBeast vs. Ninja League of Legends tournament concluded. Doublelift revealed that Bjergsen was supposed to compete in the event, but Riot Games and the LCS intervened.

The former Team SoloMid (TSM) ADC said:

"Riot and LCS blocked Bjergsen from playing in this event. He was supposed to be on MrBeast's team and... Look, guys. The LCS is dying. Like, the viewership is absolutely dying. There's no... there's no denying in it. Everyone knows it. Everyone can feel it."

He added:

"Why would you not let one of, if not the face of the League, play in an event with two of the biggest creators in the world. Literally the biggest creator in the world."

Fast forward to July 14, Doublelift stated that Riot Games had taken action against him by imposing a strike. According to him, the reason stated by Riot Games was because of him saying the phrase "LCS is dying."

Yiliang confirmed that he would not be able to co-stream the upcoming weekend of LCS:

"I got my second strike which means I can't co-stream this upcoming weekend of LCS. I know, I can't. Yeah, RIP the co-stream, guys. I'll see you for playoffs."

Following this, the 28-year-old gamer sarcastically apologized for criticizing the declining viewership of the LCS.

