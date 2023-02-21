The Act Man reveals getting banned from the controversial subreddit r/Gamingcirclej*rk after he promoted donating to charity

On February 21, popular YouTuber The Act Man took to Twitter to reveal that he had been permanently banned from the controversial subreddit r/Gamingcirclej*rk because he "promoted the idea" of donating to charity.

The content creator shared a screenshot of the message he received and stated:

"They banned me cuz I promoted the idea of donating to charity lmao. Know your enemy."

YouTuber's tweet showcasing the message of him getting permanently banned from the subreddit (Image via Twitter)

"You love being a virtual signaler" - The Act Man reveals the reason why the controversial subreddit permanently banned him

The Act Man posted another tweet showcasing a message from the subreddit's moderation team, explaining why he was permanently banned from the forum. The response by Redditor u/TrulyEpic8932 read:

"Lol you love being a virtue signaler. Must be nice to do that since a YouTuber makes money off drama and pretending to care."

Four days ago (on February 17, 2023), the YouTuber uploaded a 26-minute video titled The Hogwarts Legacy Boycott is INSANE, in which he expressed his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Avalanche Software's recently released game Hogwarts Legacy.

The video was eventually shared on the r/Gamingcirclej*rk subreddit. Upon seeing this, the YouTuber took to Twitter to share screenshots of the online community's reaction.

In a February 17 social media update, the content creator claimed that the subreddit's response was "predictable" and added:

"r/Gamingcirclej*rk's response to my Hogwarts Legacy video was predictable. These people genuinely just enjoy hating lmao not a peep about charity in there. Also the mods are working overtime deleting 100's of comments in every post about me. Stay away from that s**t hole."

YouTuber's tweet from February 17, 2023, showcasing the response to his video on the controversial subreddit (Image via Twitter)

One of the most popular posts about the YouTuber's video on the r/Gamingcirclej*rk subreddit was titled "The Act Man seething over posts here is something I've never thought would happen in 2023, but oh well."

Online community reacts to the YouTuber's tweet

The Act Man's most recent tweet received a lot of attention on the social media platform, with over 240 community members commenting. Fellow YouTuber JabroneyTV's response garnered hundreds of likes:

Online community reacting to The Act Man's most recent tweet (Image via Twitter)

According to Twitter user @TheShiftyShow33, the situation was a "certified Reddit moment":

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

wolfyishere🐺 @lonewolf360yt @TheActMan_YT Can't be suprised with how quick they'll flip the switch but forget em anyways since they clearly wanna live in LA LA land where everyone but them is correct @TheActMan_YT Can't be suprised with how quick they'll flip the switch but forget em anyways since they clearly wanna live in LA LA land where everyone but them is correct

The Act Man is a prominent YouTube content creator, best known for reviewing popular titles and commentating on the video game industry. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2013 and has since grown his channel to over 1.7 million subscribers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes