Animal Crossing mini-game on WarioWare seems to be the only new thing for New Horizons fans this year

The Nintendo Direct event at this year's E3 turned out to be a major disappointment for the Animal Crossing community. With the franchise completing two decades of fun gameplay, the expectation for new gameplay updates in Animal Crossing: New Horizons was pretty high.

However, the fans ended up being disappointed as the event made no announcement regarding the title whatsoever. The Animal Crossing community has since taken to Twitter to voice its displeasure regarding the whole issue.

Everyone at the end of Nintendo E3 when they didn't announced an animal crossing update #acnh pic.twitter.com/6RLJjvigX9 — Rokushi is canon (@Sabira_arts) June 15, 2021

However, amidst all this, it has been pointed out that it is not like there is nothing new this year. As the Animal Crossing World blog has pointed out, the new WarioWare game, WarioWare: Get it Together, contains an Animal Crossing-themed mini-game.

WarioWare: Get It Together has an Animal Crossing themed mini-game within it

BREAKING NEWS: There is an Animal Crossing mini-game in the new WarioWare: Get It Together game! #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/4f93JwN7QS — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) June 15, 2021

It is hard to tell now whether this tweet is mocking the lack of Animal Crossing updates at E3 2021. Nonetheless, it does count as something new for the game, although it is not quite what the fans had envisioned.

This mini-game has an Animal Crossing: New Leaf-themed background and does not feature characters or references from Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself.

Bruh it’s using the New Leaf background and engine…. — Diego Manni (@Diego_Mann_) June 15, 2021

This is not much in the name of crossovers, especially since the entire community pondered over the possibility of an epic Legend of Zelda x Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossover.

Although New Horizons has previously featured elements and references from Zelda, this year could have seen a complete crossover between the two, given that 2021 is pretty significant for both games. Legend of Zelda turned 35 this year, and the Animal Crossing franchise just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Although fans have been disappointed since all the conjecture regarding new updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons ended up being for naught, Nintendo might surprise them later in the year.

Maybe many of the proposed changes and additions are on their way.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans disappointed by lack of updates at E3 2021

Edited by Ravi Iyer