"The beard was better" - Fans react as Fousey reveals his new look ahead of his return to streaming

Popular Kick and Twitch streamer Yousef "Fousey" has revealed his clean-shaven look for the first time since leaving the mental health facility he checked into. For those who are out of the loop, the streamer underwent medical treatment in the past couple of months but has now been discharged, and he announced his return to streaming soon after.

Naturally, spending several weeks in isolation allowed his beard to grow quite long. However, he has now officially revealed his new look as he prepares to make a comeback to streaming. Reacting to the selfie, however, one fan said:

"the beard was better ong bro"

"Bro got the grandma glasses on" - Fans react as Fousey unveils his new look

Fousey has recently made headlines again, reappearing after an extended period of isolation away from the camera for several weeks. The streamer is now poised for a comeback on his Kick channel. However, the date of his return has yet to be confirmed.

Before his official return, fans got a glimpse of his new look when he appeared on Nico "Sneako's" livestream. He was clean-shaven, showcasing a stark contrast from the weeks he spent growing out his beard. The image was shared by one of Yousef's verified fan pages:

In response to the growing online interest in his post-barber transformation, the streamer decided to treat his fans by sharing a clearer picture of his new look. Yousef posted a selfie showcasing his beardless appearance, and he captioned it by stating:

"Did me dirtyyyyyy."

Yousef is undeniably one of the most prominent creators at the moment, boasting hundreds of thousands of followers across his streaming platforms (Twitch and Kick). His latest appearance naturally generated a handful of reactions from fans. Here are some of the notable ones:

For those who may not be aware, the streamer was admitted to a mental institution back in August 2023 following an outburst in front of the police during an in-real-life (IRL) stream from his hotel room. This incident resulted in the streamer being placed in handcuffs, and subsequent reports revealed that he was then taken to a mental clinic, where he remained until November.