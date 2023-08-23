Was Fousey arrested? Cops admitted controversial streamer in a mental institution after creating a ruckus in a hotel room

IRL streamer Youesf "Fousey" is once again in the news after clips of police detaining him from his hotel room went viral after a heated exchange between the content creator and law enforcement. He was streaming on Kick when the situation unfolded, and the Miami Police Department has revealed in a press statement that the streamer was not arrested but was, in fact, taken to a mental institution.

Fousey has not been doing well mentally and in the last couple of weeks, saw himself getting back-to-back bans from Twitch. Like many controversial streamers before him, he has since migrated to Kick and has already collaborated with the likes of Adin Ross.

It appears that he was slated to sign the Kick deal today but has since been admitted to a mental institution.

What exactly happened with the police detaining Fousey during last night's stream?

For those unaware of what unfolded on the Kick stream that eventually led to him reportedly being admitted to a mental institute, here is a recap of the events.

While he was sitting in his room during his substation on the new streaming platform, Fousey had what has been called a mental freakout by viewers where he called the cops on himself after freaking out about a death threat that he had received recently involving himself and his mother.

After a bit of back and forth, the streamer lashed out at the police for allegedly not doing anything to help him, and after a heated exchange, the officers handcuffed him while he talked back to them, saying he would be suing them:

"You guys are dumb as f**k, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k! Hey, record this. Security... My life is in danger and you arrest a Palestinian Muslim who's viral? Are you all dumb or stupid?! You've left your job? You're f**ked!"

While everyone had initially thought that the police had arrested him, TMZ has recently reported that Fousey was taken to a mental health institute after the freakout in front of law enforcement, where he lost his cool while dealing with the cops in his room.

Fans were already worried about the streamer, who had been pressured by death threats. He also had a major breakdown on stream a few weeks ago after viewers accused him of taking advantage of a drunk woman. Fousey eventually went to a therapist to sort things out but returned to streaming the next day.

Only a few days prior to that incident, Fousey had created a lot of buzz on social media after saying the n-word on stream while singing along to a rap song.

If the reports about him being taken for a mental evaluation are true and things go well, he should be out within a day.