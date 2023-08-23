Fousey’s assault on two people and swatting himself by calling 911 has netizens calling Kick to take action

The online community has been left divided following a controversial incident involving the arrest of streamer Yousef "Fousey" during a livestream. For those unaware, earlier today (August 23), he had falsely reported that he was held under a firearm by an alleged stalker. Following the arrival of the police, he acted aggressively, imploring the authorities to go after the stalker. However, the streamer was soon arrested following a verbal spat with the cops.

Individuals within the YouTube and streaming community have voiced their concerns about his erratic behavior. His former business partner Daniel "Keemstar," in particular, said:

"Bro swatted himself with fake 911 call to get arrested on stream for clout. Kick has a responsibility to do something right? He’s going to hurt himself, he’s already assaulted two other people tonight on the stream."

Did Fousey assault anyone? Keemstar calls out Kick to suspend him

Earlier today, during a Kick stream hosted by Rangesh "N3on," Fousey was seen getting into an altercation not only with N3on but also with another content creator named Jack Doherty. At one point in the stream, the host made a comment about Yousef not being anywhere close to perfect. This led to Yousef slapping N3on.

Later in the stream, another altercation unfolded between Yousef and Jack. During this incident, Yousef splashed water on the latter's face and then followed it up by hitting him. This was also clipped and shared on Twitter by Drama Alert (@DramaAlert):

Tensions escalated within his own stream when he orchestrated a fake hostage situation and falsely alerted the police. Although there was a legitimate issue with a stalker posing threats and harassment toward him and his family, it seemed Fousey exaggerated about the severity of the situation when reporting it to the authority.

While law enforcement personnel at his hotel attempted to assess the situation and have a civil conversation with him, the streamer remained animated throughout the interaction and resorted to verbally abusing the officers. As expected, the streamer was apprehended by the police, and since that incident, he hasn't been active on his social media platforms.

Community issues concern

Fousey has been dominating the news lately, albeit for the wrong reasons. His recent escapades have also led him to legal complications. In response to his outbursts, his fans have expressed concern. Here are some notable reactions:

Today wasn't the only instance where Fousey has drawn criticism. During a stream on August 7, he garnered negative attention for kissing a visibly intoxicated woman. Subsequently, it was alleged that he had engaged in s*xual activity with her in an airport, although this occurred off camera.