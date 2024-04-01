"The crowd gasped": Counter-Strike streamer fl0m reacts to getting trolled by a fan at the CS2 Major Copenhagen

While FaZe Clan and NAVI were duking it out for the CS2 Major title in the PGL Copenhagen grand finals, popular Counter-Strike streamer Erik "fl0m" was trolled by a fan sitting in the crowd. A clip of the incident, where the camera shows a fan holding his phone with the words "F*ck fl0m" written in bold letters before cutting away, has gone viral on the internet.

Furthermore, as one of the most popular content creators in the community, Erik himself was watching the CS2 Major on his Twitch as an official co-streamer. The streamer reacted when the camera panned to the guy in the audience with those words. The former CS:GO player noted that the whole crowd at the venue gasped before he started laughing:

"Oh, dude! Oh, the crowd gasped."

Counter-Strike streamer ohnePixel also trolled by a fan two days before the incident with fl0m at CS2 Major Copenhagen

The PGL Copenhagen was the first CS2 Major since Valve released the latest version of Counter-Strike. Naturally, the FPS esports community watched it go down at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Considering how big streamers are in the gaming space, it is no surprise that people in the audience would know some of the big names. fl0m is a former Counter-Strike professional player turned streamer with over 800K followers on Twitch and is considered a pillar of the Counter-Strike community. Thus, the trolling worked; the clip titled "TIMING" has since gone viral on social media.

However, he was not the only Twitch star to get trolled during the CS2 Major Copenhagen. Two days ago, during the fateful semi-final between G2 and MOUZ when some protestors stormed the stage and disrupted the event, popular streamer Mark "ohnePixel" received similar treatment when a young fan held out his smartphone and trolled him with this message:

"Id beat Ohne in a 1V1."

ohnePixel was charged up after realizing that a boy had not only challenged him to a 1v1 in Counter-Strike but that the young fan claimed he could beat him. Mark vehemently denied any possibility of him losing, stating:

"No, you would not, no you would not!"

He then raised questions about the fan's age:

"How old are you bro? Nah, bro, nah you are not going to beat me. What the hell! I am thrice your age, okay, maybe two times, two times, maximum. I am still young, but bro, that's not happening."

