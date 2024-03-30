Who is Monarch? Founder of CSGOEmpire went live on Kick and took responsibility for people crashing the CS2 Major Copenhagen

Monarch, founder of the Counter-Strike skin betting website CSGOEmpire, openly talked about getting people to stage crash at the CS2 Major Copenhagen during the quarterfinal match between G2 and MOUZ. During the disruptions at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Monarch was live on Kick talking about how his people were being detained by the security.

In a post made on X after a couple of protestors managed to storm the stage and disrupt the competition, the founder of CSGOEmpire claimed that his Kick stream was taken down. He also revealed that some of "our men" had been handcuffed by the authorities following the demonstration, but declared that he had achieved his goals. The social media post reads:

"My Kick got taken down when the heat started. Some of our men are on the ground in handcuffs. But we f*cking did it, boys."

Post by Monarch claiming victory after CS2 Major Copenhagen got disrupted (Image via @CSGOEmpireV2)

He had also tagged a blog post on the CSGOEmpire website titled "The Wars We Wage" which explains the reasons for the protest.

Why did Monarch from CSOGEmpire orchestrate the stage crash at CS2 Major Copenhagen?

Clips from Monarch's Kick stream before the debacle at the CS2 Major Copenhagen are going viral on social media. It appears that the founder/owner of the skin-betting website had orchestrated the disruption for some time, and it was supposed to be a protest against G2's partnership with CSGORoll, a rival website for the recent HypeDrop "exit scam."

In a blog post on CSGOEmpire, the group claimed that HypeDrop, which is affiliated with CSGORoll, scammed users out of their money by abruptly shutting down all operations a few days ago.

Monarch had been streaming on Kick while the CS2 Major quarterfinals were underway. Before the disruptions had started at the arena, he encouraged spectators in the audience to rush the stage, stating his people would be willing to give them handcuffs and superglue to disrupt the event.

Here is a long video from the Kick stream titled G2 PARTNERED WITH ILLEGAL SCAM CASINO| PROTEST STARTING SOON where Monarch talks about his plans for people to get onto the stage.

At minute 1:37 in the attached X clip, he urged others in the audience at the venue to join the so-called protest, stating that they could make a lot of money:

"Guys, anybody who is in the audience and watching this, this is your opportunity to make thousands. Join the crew. They cannot stop us all, if we co-ordinate, if everybody goes full-thrust."

Furthermore, immediately around minute 1:52, Monarch mentioned his plans for the upcoming semi-final match after G2 won over MOUZ:

"By the way, did G2 win the first map? So G2 will be playing tomorrow. So, that's again where we go. We go full-thrust again."

Monarch then stopped streaming the CS2 Major because Kick notified them of violating DMCA policies as he is not an official co-streamer for the tournament. However, a few people did storm the stage and successfully disrupted the event for some time.

Felix "xQc" was especially mad at the protestors, as he claims MOUZ would have made a comeback if they had not interrupted the match, causing him to lose a $200,000 bet.