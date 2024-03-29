"F**ing disgusting": xQc loses $200,000 bet and rages at protestors crashing CS2 Major Copenhagen after MOUZ lost to G2

Popular Twitch and Kick live-streamer Felix "xQc" went on a rant against protestors who crashed the stage at CS2 Major Copenhagen during the G2 vs MOUZ matchup. Multiple audience members rushed to the stage during the game, and in the scuffle, they knocked over the trophy at the center while being detained by security.

xQc had bet a whopping $200,000 on MOUZ to win the quarterfinal, and when they lost to G2, the streamer went ballistic, blaming the protestors. In his rant, Felix claimed that his team was playing well and could have made a comeback, but their momentum was lost due to the "garbage" stage crashers:

"Yo, yo, yo. Here is my take. MOUZ were making a comeback before the f**ing swap. They (protestors) stormed the thing (stage) and then they (MOUZ) lose momentum. Actually disgusting! This is legitimate f*cking disgusting. Absolute f*cking garbage!"

When the match ended with MOUZ losing to G2, xQc started verbally attacking the protestors, saying that the game was not fun because they had interfered with the "vibes":

"That's not even fun though, like, they just literally f**ked with the vibes."

xQc reacts to protestors storming the CS2 Major stage during G2 vs MOUZ quarterfinal

As per claims by CSGOEmpire, who style themselves as the original Counter-Strike skin betting website, the protest was aimed against CSGORoll and its affiliate website HypeDrop who allegedly "exit scammed" a couple of days ago. For context, one of the teams on stage, G2, is partnered with CSGORoll.

In a blog post and subsequent social media posts, CSGOEmpire attacked G2, claiming that they are partnered with a "criminal organization", and openly asked the esports group to drop the partnership. It suffices to say that the protests at the CS2 Major Copenhagen which disrupted the match are linked.

Like many streamers, xQc was watching the match live and had quite a reaction when he saw people rush the stage. The streamer was dumbfounded when a guy "ran down the middle" of the stage while the match was happening.

xQc, of course, had a horse in the race, in the form of a $200,000 bet on MOUZ winning the CS2 Major Copenhagen Quarterfinal. This is not the first time that the streamer has lost gambling, and back in September 2023, he revealed having bet a whopping total of $1.5 billion worth of crypto in 788K bets.