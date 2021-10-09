"The DPC season after TI10 needs to have more majors": Oliver 'Skiter' Lepko, Tundra Esports

Tundra Esports had a wonderful run towards the tail end of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit leading up to the TI10. While they were bested by OG in the Grand Finals of the TI10 Western European regional qualifiers, they have left a mark in the minds of all Dota 2 fans.

Tundra Esports did not follow the ongoing meta, rather they invented the meta with their out-of-the-box playstyle and picks. Oliver "Skiter" Lepko, Tundra’s carry, has been an instrumental player in Tundra’s success.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Manodeep Mukherjee, Skiter talked about Tundra’s vision about their journey following TI10, the next DPC season, and other Dota 2 tidbits.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. After TI10, how does the preparation for next season look like for Tundra Esports?

I think it’s going to be normal, classic, like everything else, we’ll just play and probably go to boot camp, start streaming and prepare for the next season, whatever it will be.

Tundra Esports @TundraEsports_ We caught up with @Skiter to talk #ESLOne & build up to our games later in @OGADotaPIT ! Check out what he had to say before our first match 📽️ We caught up with @Skiter to talk #ESLOne & build up to our games later in @OGADotaPIT! Check out what he had to say before our first match 📽️ https://t.co/USVRDB595o

Q. Who are your favorite teams on the stage of TI10?

I will definitely keep an eye on EG, LGD, VP, and OG.

Q. With TI10 being less than a month away, do you think 7.30c is the patch TI will be played on? [The interview was done prior to the release of patch 7.30d]

I think so, but you never know, Valve might squeeze in one more balance patch, you never know with them.

Q. Which heroes, in your opinion, will dominate the TI10 metagame?

I haven’t played much lately, but I think Weaver is very strong, as well as Dawnbreaker, so these two will probably be very contested.

skiter @Skiter Fully vaxxed and ready to watch TI Fully vaxxed and ready to watch TI

Q. The DPC system had its fair share of flaws this season. After TI10, which changes do you want to see implemented going forward?

I would appreciate it if there were shorter DPC seasons and more Majors, instead of playing the league for two months I would rather it be way shorter and have more space for Majors. Just more Majors in general.

Q. 33 has one of the most unconventional playstyles among the top offlaners of Dota 2. How does his Starcraft-esque micro mesh with other players in the squad?

I think we've all adjusted to each other at this point, we’ve all played together for almost a year now, maybe longer, and I don’t even look at it as different or unconventional.

Q. With Sven, Clinkz and the whole stacking meta nerfed with patch 7.30c, which carry heroes will emerge as the winners of the patch, according to you?

As I said, I think Weaver is very strong, maybe heroes like Bloodseeker and Medusa, but it’s too early to say at this point, I would need to play a bit more to get a proper answer for this one.

Also Read

Q. Tundra Esports has seen a meteoric rise to fame, especially after the second-place finish in the TI10 Western European open qualifiers. What do you want to say to your new fans?

Welcome aboard! We’re glad you like our team. We’re Tundra and we hope to show you some peak Dota 2 esports performance in the coming months. Stick around!

Edited by R. Elahi