T1 vs. Team Undying Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the group stage of Dota 2 TI 10 enters its penultimate day, the tournament meta foments slowly but surely.

After a year of absence, this year's edition of the premier Dota 2 tournament is as chaotic and unpredictable as ever. After performing poorly in their first two series and then smashing Virtus.pro 2-0, T1 represents one of TI's most unpredictable twists.

Today's Team Undying vs. T1 match-up will be the clash between an NA and SEA region team in TI 10.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of

T1 vs. Team Undying

T1 vs. Team Undying Dota 2 TI 10 predictions

T1 was one of the upper bracket contenders from group A. But their performance thus far has been abysmal. Out of the four Dota 2 series they played, they have dropped three. They are currently in the penultimate spot in Group A table, with a 6-2 score.

The two matches they did win, however, were against Virtus.pro - a team in supreme form with their signature Bounty Hunter-Dawnbreaker strategy.

The issue with T1 seems to be their adherence to a slower-paced draft. Against Team Undying, failing to control their Dota 2 tempo might spell out disaster for them.

Meanwhile, Undying has done well so far against their cross-country Dota 2 opponents. They started the tournament with a 2-0 wipe against Team Aster and held their ground with a draw against Invictus Gaming.

Current trends suggest a 1-1 draw if T1 takes longer to adjust their playstyle against their first North American opponents in TI 10.

Head-to-head T1 vs. Team Undying

Undying's Dota 2 roster was only formed this year by MoonMeander and Bryle after their former team, CR4ZY, was disbanded. They have not played in any Majors in DPC 2021, limiting their match-ups within the NA region.

Naturally, T1 being a SEA team, the two teams have not clashed against each other yet.

When and where to watch T1 vs. Team Undying

Dota 2 players can catch it live in the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on Twitch and on the official Dota 2 website.

Recent results of T1 and Team Undying

T1 has been in good form throughout the DPC 2021, finishing third in the AniMajor, and winning the ESL One Summer 2021 shortly after.

Undying is currently the de facto top Dota 2 team in NA after Evil Geniuses, given the underwhelming performance from Quincy Crew in TI 10 thus far. Their final big achievement was the tier-2 top title in BTS Pro Series Season 7, and their last confrontation before TI 10 was in OGA Dota 2 Pit Invitational, where they lost 1-2 against PSG.LGD.

Dota 2 rosters of T1 and Team Undying

T1:

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon

Karl "Karl" Baldovino

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

Kenny "Xepher" Deo

Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon

Team Undying:

Enzo "Timado" Gianoli

Jonathan "Bryle" De Guia

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

David "MoonMeander" Tan Boon Yang

DooYoung "DuBu" Kim

