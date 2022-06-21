The Elder Scrolls Online update 2.32 official notes: High Isle expansion goes live, new area, cards, companions, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online patch 2.32 is finally live, and the new update has introduced the High Isle expansion to the MMO, which brings a plethora of additional content to the game.

A new zone, High Isle, will be added to the server, along with new trials, item sets, mythics, and companions.

It will be one of the most significant updates hitting the game in quite some time, and players will have lots to look forward to in the new patch.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

The Elder Scrolls Online update 2.32 official notes

1) New zone – High Isle

Set sail for adventure in the Systres Archipelago! In this update, you’ll travel to High Isle and Amenos, two of the four islands southwest of Tamriel.

To begin the travels to High Isle, players can create a new character and play through the Tutorial or enter the zone with an existing character by one of the following means:

Use a Wayshrine to enter High Isle near the city of Gonfalon Bay

Use a boat or cart outside Elden Root, Mournhold, or Wayrest to travel to the Gonfalon Docks

Travel to a friend who is already in High Isle

After players complete the Tutorial or arrive in High Isle, seek out the rogue Jakarn awaiting your arrival at various locations in and around Gonfalon Bay. He’ll ask you for help in the Main Story and send you to meet with Lady Arabelle Davaux inside the city.

In addition to the Main Story, the High Isle chapter includes the following activities:

Six delves, four on High Isle and two on nearby Amenos, each with its own Skyshard, boss, and associated content

Six challenging world bosses, including the terrifying Sable Knight occupying a ruined castle on High Isle, or the crafty Glemyos Wildhorn, a lord of the trickster faun race and master of their domain on Amenos

Two public dungeons: The ancient Spire of the Crimson Coin, a source of great legends and even greater treasures, and Ghost Haven Bay, the last refuge of long-dead pirates and their vengeful captains

Three new set crafting locations

Nine full-length Objective quests

Many independent content quests, unique distractions, and many other wilderness and city encounters throughout the zone

2) Volcanic Vents and Lava Vents

Gamers can seek out large Volcanic Vents and engage in group, overworld content as they assist the druids in their efforts to calm the eruption. Volcanic Vents will appear with an icon on their map when they are active!

Discover smaller Lava Vents and defeat the emerging enemies with friends.

Earn special rewards for defeating these creatures and keeping the Systres safe for another day!

3) Tales of Tribute

Patron decks

Each collectible patron deck contains a unique patron token and associated deck of cards whose mechanics synergize.

Review your collected and soon-to-be collected patron decks in the ‘Tales of Tribute Patrons’ Collections tab. There, you’ll see the powers each patron offers, their starter card, base cards, and upgrade cards.

Expand your game options and skills by acquiring new decks with a whole new set of cards and patron. Each deck has a set of unique cards and patrons that thematically and mechanically will offer a host of new strategic opportunities when combined with other decks.

Select two of the four patron decks in a match and craft a strategy based on the cards and patrons you and your opponent bring to the game. A good player will have their plans ready, but the great players will be ready to adapt to the ebbs and flows of the game, adjusting to each situation and countering their opponent’s strategies!

Patron Decks can be discovered in and around High Isle by partaking in activities, from public dungeons and world bosses to questing and incursions.

Cards

Every unlockable deck has some cards which can be replaced with new, more potent ones you may discover in Tamriel; some deck upgrade cards have abilities you won’t find elsewhere.

These new cards can even be discovered or earned before you’ve unlocked their base deck, providing you with a little extra incentive to seek out those deck unlocks!

Winning in Tribute matches against others grants various rewards, including gold, transmutation crystals, motifs, cosmetics, and even clues toward discovering those shiny new upgrade cards.

4) Two new companions: Ember & Isobel

If you have access to the High Isle Chapter, you can unlock the two Companions by completing associated quests in the High Isle zone.

Once either objective is completed, the respective Companion collectible will be granted:

These collectibles can be found in the Collections menu under the Allies category, in the Companion subcategory.

You may have either a Companion or an Assistant active.

Companion collectibles may be activated from the Collections menu or quickly slotted for ease of use.

Once unlocked, other characters on your account must also complete the associated introductory objective to utilize Ember or Isobel. Still, skill line, level progression, and equipment are preserved on each Companion regardless of which character summoned them.

Each Companion possesses a passive perk ability that benefits you while the Companion is active, which can be seen via the Companion menu. This perk may also be permanently unlocked via Companion achievement accomplishment.

Ember provides “Ember’s Intuition,” which provides a chance to acquire hidden wallets of gold when pickpocketing, while Isobel grants “Isobel’s Grace,” which gives an opportunity to recover the pack of a slain knight when defeating world bosses, which may contain various supplies.

5) New trial – Dreadsail Reef

Dreadsail Reef is a 12-player Trial off the coast and can be reached via boat in the northwest section of High Isle.

The Trial includes a normal and challenging Veteran version.

There are unique Item Sets within the Trial, including Perfected versions only found in the Veteran difficulty.

Unique Achievement awards are available for completing the Trial, including:

Unique Body and Face Markings

A unique Mount

Several Titles

Unique housing items

6) New Item sets

High Isle introduces several new item sets and Mythic items to acquire:

Overland

Blessing of High Isle – Light

2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

3 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery

4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

5 – When you are healed while in combat, increase your Weapon and Spell Damage by 369 for 5 seconds.

Steadfast’s Mettle – Medium

2 – Adds 129 Stamina Recovery

3 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

5 – While you have a food buff active, reduce the cost of your Core Combat Abilities by 25%

Systres’ Scowl – Heavy

2 – 1096 Maximum Stamina

3 – 1206 Maximum Health

4 – 1096 Maximum Stamina

5 – When you Bash an enemy, place Systres’ Scowl on them for 15 seconds. When hit by a Light Attack, a target with Systres’ Scowl takes 1973 Frost Damage, up to once every second.

Crafted

Druid’s Braid

1 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health

2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

3 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

4 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health

5 – Adds 1565 Maximum Magicka

6 – Adds 1565 Maximum Stamina

7 – Adds 1722 Maximum Health

8 – Adds 1565 Maximum Magicka

9 – Adds 1565 Maximum Stamina

10 – Adds 1722 Maximum Health

11 – Adds 1565 Maximum Magicka

12 – Adds 1565 Maximum Stamina

Order’s Wrath

2 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

3 – Adds 129 Weapons and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

5 – Adds 943 Critical Chance

5 – Increases your Critical Damage and Critical Healing by 8%

Serpent’s Disdain

2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

3 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health

4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

5 – Increase the duration of Status Effects you apply by 16 seconds.

Trial

Whorl of the Depths – Light

2 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Adds 657 Critical Chance (Perfected only)

5 – When you deal damage with a Light Attack, you apply Whorl of the Depths to the target, dealing Frost Damage over 8 seconds. When this effect ends, a 5-meter whirlpool is created under the target for 6 seconds and deals Frost Damage every 1 second. This effect can occur once every 18 seconds and scales of the higher your Weapon or Spell Damage.

Pillager’s Profit – Light

2 – Adds 4% Healing Done

3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

5 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery (Perfected only)

5 – Casting an Ultimate ability while in combat grants 5% of Ultimate spent as Ultimate, up to a max of 20, to up to 11 group members within 12 meters every 2 seconds over 10 seconds. Group members can only be affected by this set every 45 seconds.

Coral Riptide – Medium

2 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Adds 657 Critical Chance (Perfected only)

5 – Increase your Weapon and Spell Damage by up to 740 based on your missing Stamina, reaching the maximum at 33% Stamina.

Pearlescent Ward – Heavy

2 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health

3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds 4% Healing Taken

5 – Gains 1206 Maximum Health (Perfected only)

5 – Grants you and up to 11 other group members Pearlescent Ward. Pearlescent Ward increases Weapon and Spell Damage by up to 180 based on the number of group members that are alive. Pearlescent Ward increases damage reduction from non-player enemies out of 66% based on the number of group members that are dead.

7) Mythic

Dov-rha Sabatons

1 – While Sprinting, gain a stack of Draconic Scales every 0.5 seconds, granting you 660 Armor, up to 20 stacks max. Upon stopping, you deal Physical Damage per stack in an 8-meter shockwave, gain a damage shield equal to the damage dealt, and retain Draconic Scales for 10 seconds but cannot gain new stacks. At 20 stacks, this damage will also stun for 3 seconds. The damage scales off the higher your Physical or Spell Resistance.

Lefthander’s War Girdle

1 – Roll Dodge no longer evades attacks, instead granting a damage shield that absorbs up to 20990 damage over 1 second. This damage shield is unaffected by Battle Spirit.

Mora’s Whispers

1 – Gain up to 1528 Critical Chance and 15% increased Inspiration, Alliance Rank, Alliance skill, and monster kill experience based on how many books from Shalidor’s Library have been collected.

Oakensoul Ring

1 – While equipped, it grants Major Prophecy, Savagery, Brutality, Sorcerery, Berserk, Courage, Force, Protection, Resolve, Heroism, Minor Intellect, Endurance, and Fortitude.

Sea-Serpent’s Coil

1 – While at full Health, you gain a 40% damage reduction. After taking damage while at full Health in combat, you gain Serpent’s Rebuke for 10 seconds, snaring yourself by 40% and gaining Major Berserk and Major Courage, increasing your damage by 10% and Weapon and Spell Damage by 430. The damage reduction does not apply while Serpent’s Rebuke is active.

New antiquities

As mentioned above, five new Mythic items are available for you to find and hunt down through Tamriel.

You’ll be able to obtain a unique Druidic Provisioning Station by finding all the associated leads in High Isle.

A golden ship’s helm or a druidic megalith can be found in adventurers’ homes for those plucky enough to locate the leads.

A lead for the Nighthunter’s Cowl can be found in High Isle.

8) New collectibles

Crafting motifs

The Ancestral Breton crafting motifs can now be occasionally found when digging for Antiquities.

The Steadfast Society crafting motifs can now be obtained from High Isle World Boss Daily Quests.

Markings

The Stormsurge Body Markings can be obtained by completing the Dreadsail Reef Conqueror achievement, which requires completing Dreadsail Reef on Veteran Mode.

The Stormsurge Face Markings can be obtained by completing the Master Marine achievement, which requires defeating all the encounters in Veteran Dreadsail Reef on Hard Mode in one run.

The Stonelore’s Legend Body Paint can be obtained by completing the Ascendant Unmasked achievement.

The Stonelore’s Legend Face Paint can be obtained by completing the Life of the Party achievement.

Mounts

The Stormsurge Howler mount can be obtained by completing the Swashbuckler Supreme achievement, which requires completing all the achievements in Dreadsail Reef.

Emotes

The Sapphire Heraldry Horn 1 emote can be obtained by completing the Founder’s Foe achievement in Tales of Tribute.

The Sapphire Heraldry Horn 2 emote can be obtained by completing the Tribute Tactician achievement in Tales of Tribute.

The Sapphire Heraldry Horn 3 emote can be obtained by completing the High Roller achievement in Tales of Tribute.

Costumes

The Courtly Traveling Attire costume can be obtained by completing the Peace in Our Time achievement.

Mementos

The Crimson Bone Hammer memento can be obtained by completing the Spire of the Crimson Coin public dungeon quest, “Blood, Books, and Steel.”

The Ghost Haven Caravel memento can be obtained by completing the Ghost Haven Bay public dungeon quest, “Buried at the Bay”.

Pets

The Coral Haj Mota pet awaits those players who can get 25 lures from Ghost Haven Bay and 25 decoys from The Spire of the Crimson Coin.

Rielle Rescue Dog can be obtained by completing the quest “Challenges of the Past” from Tales of Tribute.

Tales of Tribute Decks

Saint Pelin

Grandmaster Delmene Hlaalu

Psijic Loremaster Celarus

Duke of Crows

Red Eagle, King of the Reach

Ansei Frandar Hunding

Rahjin, the Purring Liar

Sorcerer-King Orgnum

Houseguests

Brahgas can be obtained as a houseguest by completing the Tales of Tribute Master achievement in Tales of Tribute.

New dyes

There are five new dyes to acquire in High Isle:

The Chivalric Silver dye can be obtained by completing the Savior of High Isle achievement.

The Pyandonean Purple dye can be obtained by completing the Dreadsail Reef Vanquisher achievement, which requires clearing Dreadsail Reef on Normal Mode.

The Roister’s Cerulean dye can be obtained by completing the Tales of Travel achievement.

The Cardship Crimson dye can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Master achievement.

The Patron’s Gold dye can be obtained by completing the Tales of Tribute Master achievement, which requires completing all the achievements in Tales of Tribute.

New achievements and titles

This update introduces a whopping 120+ new achievements and 21 new titles, which are outlined below:

The “Savior of High Isle” title can be obtained by completing the Savior of High Isle achievement.

The “Three Thrones’ Defender” title can be obtained by completing the Champion of High Isle achievement.

The “Knight Errant” title can be obtained by completing the Flower of Chivalry achievement.

The “Dreadsails’ Scourge” title can be obtained by completing the Dreadsail Reef Vanquisher achievement, which requires clearing Dreadsail Reef on Normal Mode.

The “Seaborne Slayer” title can be obtained by completing the Dreadsail Reef Conqueror achievement, which requires clearing Dreadsail Reef on Veteran Mode.

The “Hurricane Herald” title can be obtained by completing the Master Marine achievement, which requires defeating all the encounters in Veteran Dreadsail Reef on Hard Mode in one run.

The “Soul of the Squall” title can be obtained by completing the Fleet Queen’s Foil achievement, which requires defeating all the encounters in Veteran Dreadsail Reef on Hard Mode without suffering a group member’s death, within 30 minutes.

The “Swashbuckler Supreme” title can be obtained by completing the Swashbuckler Supreme achievement, which requires completing all the achievements in Dreadsail Reef.

The “Roister’s Club Initiate” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Initiate achievement.

The “Roister’s Club Trainee” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Trainee achievement.

The “Roister’s Club Novice” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Novice achievement.

The “Roister’s Club Regular” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Regular achievement.

The “Roister’s Club Adept” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Adept achievement.

The “Roister’s Club Expert” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Expert achievement.

The “Roister’s Club Veteran” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Veteran achievement.

The “Roister’s Club Master” title can be obtained by completing the Roister’s Club Master achievement.

The “Cardsharp” title can be obtained by completing the Ebony Roister achievement.

The “Club Contender” title can be obtained by completing the Quicksilver Roister achievement.

The “High-Stakes Gambler” title can be obtained by completing the Electrum Roister achievement.

The “Game-Baron” title can be obtained by completing the Rubedite Roister achievement.

The “Club Virtuoso” title can be obtained by completing the Tales of Tribute Master achievement, which requires completing all the achievements in Tales of Tribute.

New home

High Isle brings a new unlockable inn room, Ancient Anchor Berth, which can be found in the Ancient Anchor Inn in Gonfalon Bay.

Whether the bay’s waters are tranquil or rough, you’ll always find a spot of calm and warmth within the walls of this cozy inn room in Gonfalon Bay. Services abound just outside the door, making this a convenient berth.

This inn room can be earned by completing the “Room to Spare” quest in Gonfalon Bay or can be purchased for 3000 gold if you’ve already completed that quest elsewhere.

New furnishings

A variety of new furnishings can be found in High Isle, including:

50 new High Isle furnishing plans, obtained from monsters and containers across High Isle

A modest selection of new Home Goods furnishings, purchased from Miruza in Gonfalon Bay, including some lovely flowers and cypress trees.

Ten new achievement furnishings, purchased from Jeran Antieve in Gonfalon Bay once you’ve completed the associated achievements.

A set of nine new paintings, which can rarely be found in treasure chests across High Isle.

Several new antiquities, including a new provisioning station!

A new bust and trophy celebrating victory in Dreadsail Reef.

A set of new tapestries featuring the art from seven different cards, which can be earned as rare rewards from Tales of Tribute matches.

The Elder Scrolls Online fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the game’s official website.

