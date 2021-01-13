The infamous Stim Glitch has a made a return in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has another problem on its plate, and this time it's the return of the infamous Stim Glitch that has plagued the game in the past.

Warzone really can't catch a break, and players have found another way to abuse the infinite Stim Glitch. The Stim Glitch essentially lets players use a Stim, which heals a player, an unlimited amount of times.

Once a player causes the Stim Glitch to happen, they can sit in the gas outside the circle and heal forever.

Infinite Stims would be annoying enough already in a combat situation, but it wouldn't be the worst method to deal with. Instead, the problem is that exploiters using the Stim Glitch are waiting inside the gas during end game circles, especially once players are nearly forced outside.

For anyone not using a Stim Glitch, that means they need to run into the gas and find the exploiter in time or lose the game. It's an incredibly unfair exploit that promotes passive play of the game within the gas.

The Stim Glitch and other problems in Warzone

How to do the Stim Glitch won't be revealed here, but it's a quick combo of unexpected moves that cause players to drop their weapons. They can then use the infinite Stim Glitch to their liking and sit in the gas to try and win.

Advertisement

Some of the methods of using it are even worse, depending on the game mode. One example is of Tim "TimTheTatman" Betar some months back in a Warzone game that he miraculously clutched up against users of the previous Stim Glitch.

They had been waiting in the gas, one player in a prone position and the other using a riot shield to guard them. TimTheTatman was quick enough to kill them, but it displayed how ridiculous the exploit can get.

The worst part is that it's not an isolated incident of a glitch in Warzone, or even the Stim Glitch specifically.

Glitches and bugs in Warzone have been a problem to some degree for a while. They can include the Stim Glitch, going invisible, or even falling through the map into the Gulag to kill Gulag players.

On top of that, the overpowered weapons still need tuning, and hackers are there as always. Warzone has much work that needs to be done, which has caused the community to be vocal about changes.

Hopefully, some major ones will arrive soon.