Yet another invisibility glitch has made its way into Call of Duty: Warzone.

This new invisibility glitch has popped up after the patch that saw Season One go live and integration with Black Ops Cold War begin. The glitch also makes it seemingly impossible to kill the invisible Warzone player.

It's a difficult glitch to pull off, but it is even harder to try and avoid. Thankfully, there are ways to spot these invisible players and deal with them. Note that these glitches should not be exploited, because it ruins the fun.

How to avoid the new invisibility glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone

There's no guaranteed way to spot an invisible player before they go on their glitchy rampage. Eagle-eyed Warzone players can still see their actions. However. Muzzle fire, projectiles, and even equipment will still be seen coming from the invisible Operator.

Look for shots firing out of thin air, doors opening with no one to open them, and maybe even self-driving cars. These are all pretty good indications that an invisible player is in the midst.

Tried the #CallofDutyWarzone update and new mode last night, came second place to an invisible player/hacker/glitcher. pic.twitter.com/PlDAncRjxX — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2020

While invisible Warzone players are generally impervious damage, some things can still shut them down. Dragon's Breath Rounds will still set an invisible player on fire, damaging them, and revealing them to all onlookers.

Claymores and Proximity Mines won't kill the invisible player, but they will still go off if passed by one. This will help the team prepare and understand exactly where an invisible Warzone enemy may be coming from.

Gas Grenades are also extremely useful. The Gas will still affect the invisible player and the coughing sound will give away their position. Lastly, driving around like a maniac works. Running over an invisible player will flatten them like a pancake.

Stay vigilant and be patient. Warzone will someday be without these wild exploits if fingers remain crossed. Until then, be relentless when it comes to dealing with exploiters and cheaters.