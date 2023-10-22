"The look of guilt": Dream is going viral after his response to a problematic comment was caught on camera

Twitch streamer and popular Minecraft creator Clay "Dream" is currently going viral on X, formerly Twitter, after his reaction to a TikToker crying out "p*dophile" was caught on camera. The streamer has seen a lot of trolling after he and GeorgeNotFound turned to look at the camera after the problematic comment was made.

For those who need more context, Clay has been embroiled in a controversy over his alleged misconduct with underage fans. As a result, the TikTok of him reacting to the word "p*dophile" has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. One X user described the reaction as follows:

"Why he look with GUILT On Face"

Others called it a look of shock.

"Dream has an activation word": Minecraft streamer trolled for his reaction to TikToker shouting "p*dophile" in public

TikTok content creator VeryChiefed was the person behind the camera who yelled out the comment. It appears that Dream and his friends were on the streets in Las Vegas for TwitchCon when the incident occurred. Considering how popular he is in the Minecraft and gaming community in general, the short clip quickly began circulating on social media.

Many people on social media were quite confused about how the Twitch streamers had reacted to that word. Readers should also note that Dream has vehemently called out the allegations of his misconduct with underage fans and ,last year, called the accusations disgusting and false.

The clip has gone viral on X, starting a proper meme-fest with people speculating about the streamer's response. Here are some of the memes that have been shared in response to the clip, with many viewers noting that Dream must have been quite shocked to hear the word being shouted out on the streets. Others have been trolling him for looking at the camera.

While a lot of X users have been trolling the Minecraft streamer for turning after hearing "p*dophile," many have also noted that they would have the same reaction if they heard someone shout it out in public.

Clay has also entered the world of singing and recently went viral for having an emotional moment while performing his song about his late friend and fellow Minecraft creator Technoblade.