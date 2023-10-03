"He needs a hug": Fans react to viral clip of Dream crying while singing a tribute to Technoblade on stage

Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" is currently going viral after a clip from last month's concert in Los Angeles began garnering a lot of attention on social media where he can be seen crying while singing a tribute to the late livestreamer Alexander "Technoblade." The two Minecraft content creators were close friends, and Clay even released a song commemorating the one-year death anniversary of Alexander.

The tribute is massively popular among the fans and was released on YouTube as a fundraiser titled Until I End Up Dead and has over 4.5 million views. Dream, who has been doing concerts across the USA over the last month, got very emotional after singing the song on stage in LA last week. A clip from that performance has gone viral on social media, with fans fervently supporting the YouTuber. One particular X user wrote:

Watch: Dream breaks down while performing the Technoblade tribute on stage

The Minecraft streamer and YouTuber has a massive following on the internet, accruing millions of followers on both YouTube and Twitch since he blew up as a livestreamer a couple of years ago. Recently, he has been trying his hands at singing and songwriting, with hundreds of fans attending his shows.

At a recent concert in LA, Dream was singing his song Until I End Up Dead, which is a tribute to the late content creator and Minecraft icon Techonoblade. The song was released a few months ago and caused a fair bit of controversy for its depiction of the two streamer's relationship. However, it was clear that singing it on stage in front of fans was an emotional ordeal for the singer as he lost his voice midway, with fans singing the lyrics in a show of solidarity.

Dream had sat down on stage before starting the song to talk a bit about how much his community and Technoblade's friendship meant to him. A clip of that, where the YouTuber breaks down, was shared by Drama Alert on X, garnering a lot of views.

While fans of the streamer echoed his sentiments, many did not appreciate his actions, with some even criticizing him for the outburst.

Here are some general reactions to the clip.

Dream SMP, the popular Minecraft server that brought so many big creators together, shut itself down earlier this year, with streamers and YouTubers such as TommyInnit and Tubbo going their separate ways. Here's more information on why the server was stopped, with a curated list of the emotional responses from creators part of it for years.